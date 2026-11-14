Wendy Xiomara Saavedra Sosa, 24, died after her motorcycle was crushed between a reversing bus and a truck in Tolima, Colombia. CCTV captured the incident, and authorities are investigating to determine driver liability. The investigation is ongoing.

In what was a tragic and heartbreaking road accident in Colombia, a 24-year-old woman lost her life after she was crushed between a bus and a truck on Monday, November 9, with chilling CCTV footage of the incident now circulating widely on social media.

In a video that went viral on social media, a woman was seen between a bus and a truck when the two vehicles suddenly moved towards each other, trapping her in the narrow gap. The 24-year-old was crushed between the two vehicles when the bus driver reversed the vehicle, leaving her with fatal injuries.

The woman, identified as Wendy Xiomara Saavedra Sosa, was immediately taken to hospital with severe injuries, particularly to one of her legs, but she succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, November 10, at a hospital in Ibague.

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How Did the Tragic Accident Unfold?

Cajamarca, which is located in Tolima, witnessed the harrowing scene unfold on Carrera Septima, where the security cameras captured the exact moments leading up to the fatal crash between the Velotax bus, the heavy freight truck, and Wendy’s motorcycle.

According to local reports, Wendy Xiomara Saavedra Sosa, who hailed from Cajamarca, was riding her motorcycle when she became trapped between the bus and the truck. The bus driver allegedly reversed without noticing the motorcyclist, leaving her caught between two vehicles and leaving her with severe injuries.

A team of emergency responders arrived at the scene and rushed Wendy to a nearby hospital for treatment in Ibague. Despite receiving medical attention, 24-year-old Wendy succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, November 10. The nearby CCTV footage captured the entire tragic incident unfolding on Carrera Septima.

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Following her tragic death, the University of Tolima expressed condolences to her family and friends, remembering Wendy as one of its graduates from the Business Administration programme.

Wendy Xiomara Saavedra Sosa’s death has left her family, friends and the local community mourning her loss.

Investigation Launched Into Fatal Colombia Bus-Truck Crash

Wendy Xiomara Saavedra Sosa’s tragic death grabbed the attention of local authorities, who are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision.

Though a preliminary report suggested that the bus driver was unaware of Wendy’s motorcycle when he was reversing the vehicle, officials have yet to establish the exact sequence of events or determine the possible responsibility of the drivers involved.

Authorities are examining whether the bus (internal plate 1109) was equipped with rear proximity sensors or backup cameras and whether those systems functioned properly, as part of the investigation into the fatal accident.

The surveillance footage, which captured the tragic accident involving Xiomara Saavedra Sosa, from the Lubrilínea sector, has been incorporated into the case file, and the bus remains subject to precautionary custody measures while legal liability is established.

The authorities are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and determine the responsibility of the drivers involved. The CCTV footage is expected to play a crucial role in reconstructing the incident and helping investigators establish how the bus came to reverse into Wendy's path.

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