Pakistan has appointed Climate Change Minister Musadik Masood Malik to attend the SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi, marking a rare diplomatic engagement between the two nations aimed at fostering cultural and regional cooperation.

Pakistan to Attend SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi

Pakistan will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. According to an official statement issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government has nominated Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent the country at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in New Delhi.

"The Government of Pakistan has nominated Dr. Musadik Masood Malik, Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, to represent Pakistan at the SCO Civilisational Dialogue to be held in New Delhi from 20 to 22 November 2026," the statement read. The statement highlighted that the dialogue will convene representatives from across SCO member states to exchange perspectives on cultural understanding and civilisational engagement.

Furthermore, Islamabad said it remains committed to "promoting dialogue among civilisations and fostering people-to-people contacts within the SCO framework in a spirit of mutual respect." High-level ministerial visits between the two neighbours remain rare, making Malik's upcoming trip to the Indian capital a notable diplomatic development under the multilateral SCO banner.

This comes a day after India confirmed that it has extended invitations to several nations, including all 10 member states of the SCO (including Pakistan), for the upcoming Civilisational Dialogue Forum, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from November 20 to 22. Responding to a question from ANI during a media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated that preparations are underway for the event in the national capital, underscoring India's readiness to welcome participating delegations.

"Several countries, including the SCO members, have been invited to this dialogue, which is to take place in New Delhi, and that is where it is. We look forward to hosting this Civilizational Dialogue," Jaiswal said.