Indian Railways has launched a weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal to Ayodhya in India. The initiative aims to boost cross-border tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two neighbouring nations.

New Train Link Connects Janakpur Dham in Nepal to Ayodhya in India

Indian Railways has approved a new weekly train service connecting Janakpur Dham in Nepal with Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, in a move aimed at strengthening cross-border connectivity, religious tourism and cultural ties between the two neighbouring countries. According to an official press release issued by the Ministry of Railways on Saturday, the service will establish a rail link between two destinations associated with the Ramayana tradition -- Janakpur Dham, revered as the birthplace of Mata Sita, and Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prabhu Shri Ram.

Covering approximately 604 kilometres, the weekly train service will connect Janakpur Dham with Ayodhya Cantt., passing through several important towns and cities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The train will have commercial stoppages at Jaynagar, Madhubani, Shisho, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Narkatiaganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Mankapur and Ayodhya Dham, besides its terminal stations. The service will operate once a week, originating from Janakpur Dham on Saturdays and from Ayodhya Cantt. on Mondays.