A cancer diagnosis pushed a 67-year-old woman from southwestern China to travel to Antarctica to photograph penguins.

A cancer diagnosis pushed a 67-year-old woman from southwestern China to travel to Antarctica to photograph penguins. Following a month-long expedition that cost her entire savings and more, Wang Ying discovered during a hospital check-up that her tumour had shrunk.

Wang, an amateur wildlife photographer who has captured images of more than 1,200 bird species, was diagnosed with a form of thyroid cancer in 2013, just as she was preparing to retire from her job as an administrator at a school in Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province. Doctors advised her to undergo immediate surgery, the Shanghai Morning Post reported.

The diagnosis came as a devastating blow to Wang, who had spent decades pursuing her passion for bird photography. Faced with the uncertainty of her condition, she decided to fulfil her long-cherished dream of visiting Antarctica and photographing penguins before beginning treatment.

Wang reportedly recalled that she did not want to undergo surgery at the time and wanted to travel somewhere far away if her life was nearing its end.

A Dream Trip That Cost More Than Her Savings

Determined to make the journey, Wang embarked on a month-long expedition to Antarctica, spending 150,000 yuan, or approximately $22,000. The trip cost more than she had saved, prompting her mother to step in and help cover the remaining expenses.

Once in Antarctica, Wang had one photograph firmly in mind: a mother penguin feeding her chick.

While other tourists retreated indoors to escape the harsh weather, Wang remained outside for hours, braving temperatures of minus 10 degrees Celsius, powerful winds and heavy snowfall. Her patience and determination eventually paid off when she captured the heartwarming moment a mother penguin returned from fishing and fed her chick.

The experience left Wang overwhelmed with joy. She later recalled photographing the mother and chick walking together and searching for their home.

Doctors Discover Tumour Had Shrunk After Her Return

After returning home, Wang went to the hospital for a follow-up examination, expecting another update on her condition. Instead, she received an unexpected development: doctors found that her tumour had shrunk compared with the examination conducted a month earlier.

According to the report, doctors told Wang that surgery was not necessary for the time being. However, they advised her to continue monitoring her condition closely.

The news renewed her hope and strengthened her determination to keep living life on her own terms. Rather than abandoning her passion, Wang continued to devote considerable time and money to wildlife photography, travelling across the world to capture rare and memorable moments in nature.

Over the years, she has visited more than 30 countries and spent her entire pension on advanced photography equipment. Her travel plans include trips to the United States, Peru and several African countries this year and next.