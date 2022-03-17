Chinese Minister Wang Yi to explore bilateral ties with India

The last movement on disengagement in East Ladakh took place in the general area Gogra (patrolling point 17A) post the 12th round of India-China military commanders dialogue on July 31, 2021.

China's Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, is likely to visit India on an exploratory mission, to improve the bilateral relations after his scheduled visit to Kathmandu to push the Belt-Road Initiative (BRI) in Nepal. The Minister is expected to visit Nepal on March 26-27, after which he will come to India.

As per the diplomats in New Delhi and Kathmandu, the actual reason for the Chinese Foreign Minister's visit is to balance equations in Kathmandu with the Sher Bahadur Deuba government approving the USD 500 million grant from the US for improving electricity supply and roads in Nepal on February 27, 2022.

The Millennium Challenge Corporation Nepal Compact award, signed in September 2017, was caught up in Nepal's Communist-dominated politics, with Beijing adding gasoline to the fire. The award was approved after the Biden administration put a lot of pressure on Nepal and its mercurial lawmakers, setting a deadline of February 28, 2022. In April 2022, a 25-member US congressional delegation is due in Kathmandu.

In his visit, Wang Yi will push the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) with the Deuba government to counter rising US influence in Nepal, as the Himalayan Republic has not cleared a single project promoted as a vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese Foreign Minister would meet Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Wang Yi's counterpart in Special Representative Dialogue on boundary resolution.

The two countries will exchange notes on the Russia-Ukraine war and its global fallouts; the actual progress toward normalization of bilateral relations will be made only if the PLA decides to restore April 2020 the status quo ante in East Ladakh.

For now, the last movement on disengagement in East Ladakh took place in the general area Gogra (patrolling point 17A) post the 12th round of India-China military commanders dialogue on July 31, 2021. From 10 km from Gogra, Hot Springs is located and 40 Km from patrolling point 15 or the Kongka La area. The Indian Army and Chinese PLA have deployed nearly three divisions of troops on opposing sides of the 1597 km Ladakh Line of Actual Control (LAC).

China wishes to restore economic cooperation with India while holding a dialogue on the border issue; India has made it clear that the path to normalization of bilateral ties goes through restoring peace and tranquillity on the border. Includes Chinese adherence to the 1993 and 1996 pacts and resolving the patrolling rights issue in Depsang and Demchok regions after the restoration of April 2020 status from Galwan to south Pangong Tso areas.

Resolving the boundary has become even more difficult. The PLA upgrades military infrastructure along the 3488 km LAC with new airbases, aircraft blast pens, missiles, and surveillance using drones and electronic sensors.

