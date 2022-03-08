India, China to hold 15th round of Corps Commander level talks on March 11

Both sides will now focus to achieve resolution of balanced friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.

India and China have mutually decided to hold the 15th round of Corps Commander level talks at the Indian side of Chushul Moldo meeting point on March 11, 2022, according to sources in the defence establishment.

The two sides have had 14 rounds of talks till now which have resulted in the resolution of the North & South Bank of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas. Both sides will now focus on achieving resolution of balanced friction areas. Recent statements by both sides to find a mutually acceptable solution have been encouraging and positive in nature.