Chinese diaspora in Austria hold protest against ongoing religious persecution in China, demand global action

Chinese diaspora and supporters protested in Vienna against religious persecution in China, focusing on The Church of Almighty God (CAG). 

Chinese diaspora in Austria hold protest against ongoing religious persecution in China, demand global action dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Updated: Feb 24, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Vienna [Austria], February 24 (ANI): In a powerful call for religious freedom, members of the Chinese diaspora in Austria, along with supporters, staged a protest Vienna against the continued religious oppression in China.

Also Read: Zelensky hails Ukraine's 'resistance & heroism' against Putin's forces on 3rd anniversary of Russia's invasion


The demonstration, held from 3 pm (local time) to 5 pm (local time) at Stephansplatz, saw around 50 participants from The Church of Almighty God (CAG), a religious group facing severe persecution in China.
Chinese diaspora in Austria hold protest against ongoing religious persecution in China, demand global action dmn
During the protest held on Friday, the protestors carried placards and chanted slogans condemning the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) crackdown on religious groups. Focused primarily on the escalating persecution of CAG members, the demonstration drew attention to alarming reports from human rights organizations and international bodies documenting widespread abuse.
Chinese diaspora in Austria hold protest against ongoing religious persecution in China, demand global action dmn
Scholars of religion and representatives from various NGOs advocating for freedom of belief also joined the protest in solidarity. One religious studies scholar emphasised that "freedom of religion and dignity are universal values," and noted that these values are increasingly under threat, particularly in China.


According to the press release by Chinese diaspora, a 2022 US Department of State report on Religious Freedom highlighted the severe measures imposed on religious practitioners in China, including torture, physical abuse, arbitrary detention, forced labour, and ideological indoctrination.

According to the press release, these actions have been especially harsh against both registered and unregistered religious groups, with The Church of Almighty God (CAG) being a primary target. The report further underscores disturbing accounts of psychological and physical abuse, coerced renunciations of faith, and even extrajudicial killings, revealing the extreme human rights violations faced by religious minorities in China.

The protestors voiced particular concern over the fate of detained CAG members, with reports of individuals dying in custody under suspicious circumstances. Among the cases highlighted, one 82-year-old devotee suffering from colon cancer was reportedly denied bail, while a 75-year-old with multiple chronic illnesses was also refused release despite serious health issues.

According to information provided by the Chinese diaspora, over 5,000 members of The Church of Almighty God (CAG) have sought asylum abroad. However, protestors expressed growing concern for those at risk of deportation.

While many Western nations have granted asylum to CAG refugees, some countries continue to reject their applications, reportedly due to pressure from Chinese authorities and disinformation campaigns. There are increasing fears that refugees who are deported may face immediate arrest, lengthy prison sentences, or even enforced disappearance upon their return to China.

The demonstrators urged the international community to take stronger action to address China's religious persecution. They called for CAG refugees to be granted protection and urged global leaders to hold China accountable for its human rights violations. The protestors emphasized that religious freedom must be upheld as a fundamental human right.

As the protest concluded, the demonstrators made a commitment to continue their efforts to raise awareness and demand justice for persecuted believers in China. "The world cannot turn a blind eye to these atrocities," one protestor declared. "We will not stop speaking out until our voices are heard, and our brothers and sisters are free." (ANI)

Also Read: Italian jets intercept, escort Delhi-bound US flight to Rome after bomb threat (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UAE govt announces working hours for federal authorities for Ramadan 2025 anr

UAE govt announces working hours for federal authorities for Ramadan 2025

Indonesia launches Southeast Asias biggest sovereign wealth fund; what to know about Danantara dmn

Indonesia launches Southeast Asia’s biggest sovereign wealth fund; what to know about 'Danantara'

BREAKING: Explosion near Russian consulate in Marseille; no casualties confirmed (WATCH) ddr

Explosion near Russian consulate in France's Marseille, Moscow seeks probe into 'terror attack'

Intel input warns of terror plot, kidnapping of foreigners by ISKP at Champions Trophy in Pakistan shk

Intel input warns of terror plot, kidnapping of foreigners by ISKP at Champions Trophy in Pakistan

Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations anr

Dubai's new Parkin App simplifies parking with instant payments and reservations

Recent Stories

West Bengal Salary HIKE updates: Doctor's salary to increase by Rs. 15,000? Check HERE ATG

West Bengal Salary HIKE updates: Doctor's salary to increase by Rs. 15,000? Check HERE

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here iwh

AIIMS CRE Admit Card 2025 Out: Common Recruitment Exam Admit Card released, download from the direct link here

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income? AJR

Andhra Pradesh vs Telangana: Which state has higher per capita income?

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH RBA

Sunny Leone at Maha Kumbh? Video of her goes viral; Here's the TRUTH

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities iwh

What after Hotel Management? Exciting career paths and opportunities

Recent Videos

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Maniac OUT! First-Ever BHOJPURI Rap in a Mainstream Track!

Video Icon
World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

World Pulse | Pope's Condition 'Remains Critical', People Pray Outside Rome's Gemelli Hospital

Video Icon
North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

North East Pulse | IIT Guwahati Develop Water-Repellent, Conductive Textile for Cold Climates

Video Icon
'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

'The City Prays for You' – Buenos Aires Sends Heartfelt WISHES to Pope Francis! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Kerala Pulse | Mizoram Engineering Student Stabbed to Death by Batchmate

Video Icon