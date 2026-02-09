Despite the recent gains, the wider outlook suggests that the oil market could still face excess supply. Production increases from OPEC members, along with strong output from the United States, Canada and Brazil, are expected to keep global supply high.

Analysts have repeatedly warned that additional production could worsen a surplus in the market, especially if demand does not grow at the same pace. Estimates from international agencies indicate that global oil output may exceed demand by several million barrels per day this year, which could limit any sharp rise in prices.

External shocks make pricing less predictable

Experts say the oil market is facing more frequent price swings due to geopolitical tensions, sanctions, and unclear stockpiling data. These outside factors make it harder for prices to reflect the actual balance between supply and demand.

As a result, even small political developments or trade decisions can trigger sudden movements in crude prices. For large importers such as India, uncertainty over trade agreements and sourcing options also adds to market volatility.