China woman makes Louis Vuitton staff count Rs 70 lakh cash for 2 hours, then leaves. Here's what happened

A wealthy woman with grudge shows stand-offish sales assistants at Louis Vuitton store that revenge is dish best served cold.

In a bold act of revenge, a woman in China made staff at a Louis Vuitton store count 600,000 yuan (over Rs 70 lakh) in cash for over two hours, only to walk away without making a purchase. The incident was reportedly in response to the poor treatment she had received during a previous visit to the store, where she felt dismissed and disrespected by the sales team.

According to Chinese news outlet Sohu, the woman’s initial encounter with the staff took place in June at the LV outlet in StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, south-western China.

The woman, who goes by the handle "xiaomayouren" on the social networking site Xiaohongshu, shared about her "infuriating" experience at the LV store.

Donning a Hermes bag, the woman had gone to a Louis Vuitton store to shop for clothing and where she was allegedly treated coldly by the employees. She alleged that the staff treated her dismissively, ignoring her requests, showing her outdated items, and displaying impatience.

She accused the staff of rolling their eyes at her and appearing impatient when she asked to see some dresses. They allegedly showed her old seasonal clothing instead of new arrivals and appeared irritated.

She claimed that the staff even ignored her request when she asked for water. After leaving the store, she attempted to file a complaint with the luxury brand's "headquarters" but received no response.

After bearing a grudge for two months, the woman took a big bag containing 600,000 yuan to the same store. She was accompanied by her personal assistant and a friend.

They tried on some clothes and assured the staff of buying them. The woman then presented the shop assistants with a big bag of banknotes to pay.

The employees spent two hours counting the banknotes, only for the woman to reveal that she had changed her mind and would not be making the purchase after all.

She wrote on Xiaohongshu, "After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?''

The woman's revenge plot took the internet by storm, with many users bowled over by her plan. Social media users in China dubbed the episode the "most satisfying revenge of the year".

“This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant,” said one online observer.

While another said, “They sell luxury goods, but it does not mean they are luxury goods themselves.”

