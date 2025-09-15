China showcased cutting-edge military technology at Tiananmen Square parade, including unmanned combat aircraft, hybrid electric, advanced missile systems, counter-drone defenses and digital warfare units, highlighting its focus on modernising PLA.

Hong Kong, China: While missiles proliferated at Chairman Xi Jinping's grand parade through Tiananmen Square in central Beijing on September 3, there was plenty of other brand new military technology on display too to make eyes bulge and jaws drop. Unmanned technology, for example, had a key presence amongst all the other People's Liberation Army (PLA) weapons of war. Before examining the unmanned technology, however, China unveiled a family of next-generation combat vehicles. Called the Type 100, this family currently comprises two vehicle variants, but more are possible.

Details are scant, but an official commentary said the Type 100 is “capable of executing operational missions such as long-range rapid deployment, seizure and suppression of operational objectives, tactical-depth assaults, urban offensive and defensive operations, and joint fire support guidance.”

The fourth-generation Type 100 appeared in the parade as both a medium tank and as a combat support vehicle, sharing the same chassis. The tank, weighing perhaps 35-40 tons, appears to feature a 105mm main gun in an unmanned turret, plus there is a remote weapon station on the roof of the turret.

The Type 100 family is said to employ hybrid electric propulsion, comprising a 1,500hp diesel engine connected to batteries and two electric motors. The advantages of such a setup are that it permits near-silent operations in combat, which can be advantageous. A number of countries are researching and developing hybrid engines for armoured vehicles, but China seems to be the first to utilise the technology in tracked armoured vehicles.

The Type 100 is well protected, too. Rather than just heaping on extra armor, which adds undesirable weight, China has combined reactive armor with an upgraded GL6 active protection system, which includes two rooftop hard-kill devices that launch interceptors against incoming projectiles. The system may also be able to counter loitering munitions. This integrated protection matrix indicates China has been carefully observing lessons from Ukraine in terms of vehicle vulnerabilities.

The Type 100 combat support vehicle, meanwhile, has an unmanned turret armed with a 30mm cannon. Its crew is three soldiers, each of which is equipped with augmented-reality visors that depict battlefield and vehicle data and give them a 360° view around their vehicles. Each vehicle carries a drone for reconnaissance, and perhaps loitering munitions for strikes. Their operator in the rear may also be able to control unmanned ground vehicles.

The PLA also showed off an upgraded ZTZ-99B main battle tank in the 3 September parade, although it is unclear what improvements this variant has over the existing ZTZ-99A. In size, the Type 100 medium tank slots between the ZTZ-99 family and the ZTQ-15 light tank. It is a new concept, relying upon sensors, unmanned technology and digital connectivity integrated into a lighter and faster platform.

Interestingly, the Airborne Corps of the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) paraded a new armoured vehicle family too. Making their public debut was a trio of variants based on the same tracked chassis: an infantry fighting vehicle, a multipurpose vehicle and a 120mm gun/mortar. Again, China has learned important lessons from the failure of Russian vehicles like the BDM-3/4 family in Ukraine's fighting.

The Chinese vehicles, whose official name is unknown, have an active protection system, and their armour is better than the older-generation ZBD-03 family. These new tracked vehicles can be air-dropped from Y-20 transport aircraft or landed conventionally at airfields. Such equipment supports fast-response and deep-strike missions by the PLAAF Airborne Corps.

The PLA also showed off two types of PCL-191 modular rocket launchers based on an 8x8 truck chassis. One Type 191 system boasted eight 300mm-diameter guided rockets with a 350km range, whilst the other type had two 750mm tactical missiles possessing an anticipated 500-750km range.

Commentators said this: "The two types of Type 191 modular, long-range rocket launchers are characterised by long range, high precision, fast response speed, a wide-ranging firepower system and the ability to combine point and area strikes. In particular, the modular ammunition supply system significantly reduces combat preparation time."

The range of these artillery systems is sufficient to hit targets in Taiwan from mainland China. In fact, the PLA employed the PCL-191 in its provocative Strait Thunder-2025A wargames earlier this year to simulate strikes on Taiwanese ports and energy facilities.

Elsewhere, important lessons about the employment of drones are being learned by all participants and observers of the Ukraine conflict. This includes the need to defend against drones with different systems to maximise protection against all manner of aerial threats. The PLA devoted a whole formation of counter-drone systems, with five types in evidence that help create an "iron triangle" defensive shield.

First up, the FK-3000 is a 6x6 truck-mounted system featuring a 30mm cannon, two missile launchers and a fire control system. Each launcher pod contains up to 48 mini-missiles or twelve larger missiles. Furthermore, the Type 625 air defence system also appeared. The Type 625 is an 8x8 armoured vehicle featuring a six-barreled 25mm Gatling gun and eight short-range air defence missiles.

China is exploiting directed-energy weapons for use against drones as well. A 10kW OW5-A10 laser was mounted on a Mengshi 6x6 vehicle, this having perhaps a 1km range. Alongside was a higher-powered 50kW OW5-A50 laser carried on an 8x8 truck. A high-powered microwave, also mounted on an 8x8 truck, completed the parade phalanx, with microwave weapons designed to fry the electronics of drones; they are especially useful against drone swarms. Incidentally, a naval laser system for use against drones and missiles was also shown.

Called the LY-1, a demonstrator version of this directed-energy weapon had already been observed aboard a PLAN Type 071 landing platform dock since August 2024. The LY-1, of unknown wattage, helps form the last line of defence against missiles and drones, but it has the advantage of being able to immediately hit incoming targets.

Whilst on the topic of drones, it is stunning to see how much China has invested in unmanned systems. As well as GJ-11 Sharp Sword and GJ-2 Wing Loong unmanned combat aerial vehicles, which have been seen before, China debuted no fewer than four types of collaborative combat aircraft (CCA).

Described as "unmanned air dominance fighters", two of the CCAs were tailless, single-engine designs that looked like fighter jets. Their designs are optimised for high performance, low observability and perhaps extended endurance. They differed in their wing designs and engine intakes, but the larger of the two is probably of comparable size to a J-10 manned fighter, as already used by the PLAAF.

Little is understood about these designs, such as their names or manufacturer, but their appearance in the parade is an almost certain indication that they are already in PLA service, in a limited way at least. Notably, satellite imagery of the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation facility from 2021, as well as the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation plant earlier this year, showed similar fighter-like drone airframes.

These Chinese CCAs raise numerous questions. Do they operate as loyal wingmen with a human in the loop, such as alongside a manned J-20S fighter with a controller in the backseat? Or are they commanded remotely from a ground station, or will they operate with a high degree of autonomy?

The other two new types of drone were described more plainly as "loyal wingman" aircraft. This would make them similar to the USA's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program that emphasises affordable and attritable systems to provide combat mass. Serial numbers on all the aircraft point to them belonging to a PLAAF unit of the Western Theatre Command, which abuts Indian territory.

The PLA also displayed a rotary-winged drone for use aboard naval vessels. Able to take off and land vertically, these drones have a nose-mounted electro-optical/infrared sensor, a belly-mounted surface search radar, and electronic support measures arrays on their flanks.

Such craft could perform maritime reconnaissance and surveillance. They were not exhibited carrying weapons, but this could be a future option. The PLA ground force also boasted a variety of unmanned ground vehicles (UGV).

These included the CWB221 6x6 squad support UGV for tasks such as ammunition resupply and transporting wounded personnel; the tracked and armed ZRY222 for combat and reconnaissance; the armed ZRZ100 8x8 UGV; a tracked vehicle for mine clearance and path clearing; and RoboWolf quadruped robots.

The PLA is currently exploring how to integrate such unmanned systems into its ground formations. The aim is to take humans out of danger thanks to the "steel bodies and iron wills" of such unmanned robots. Yet, none of these systems paraded under their own steam, for all were carried on transport vehicles. Is this an indication that autonomy is still not trusted 100%?

The PLA Navy (PLAN) proudly incorporated unmanned systems into its parade formations too. There were two classes of new extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV), led by the HSU100 that sports retractable sensors needed for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The HSU100 is estimated to be approximately 15m long.

Following it was the AJX002 XLUUV, which had a smaller diameter but was around the same length as the HSU100. This torpedo-like vessel had a very clean profile without any visible sensors.

Analysts speculate that the AJX002 uses pumpjet propulsion to lower its acoustic signature and to extend its range. It also has cruciform rudders for low-speed manoeuvring, suggestive of seabed operations or stealthy missions that involve loitering. However, such is the length of both XLUUVs that it seems sure that they carry some form of payload, whether torpedoes, mines or something else.

The PLAN showed two examples of an unmanned surface vessel, too. This optionally manned mine-laying system has a stern-mounted winch to deploy mine countermeasures and mine-clearing equipment. This vessel is also armed with a medium-calibre cannon for self-defence purposes. Powered by twin waterjets, this vessel is probably designed for littoral minesweeping operations, and it could replace the PLAN's incumbent Type 529 radio-controlled minesweeping drones.

Another interesting weapon in the parade was the AQS003A autonomous mine. Parade commentators stated it is able to autonomously classify and engage targets. Given its diameter, it appears the AQS003A can be launched from submarine tubes, in addition to being launched from ships and aircraft.

The PLAN's underwater formation featured three types of torpedo: the AMB012 lightweight torpedo, AJC015 rocket-assisted lightweight torpedo and AQA010 heavyweight torpedo. Optimised for use in shallow waters, the AMB012 is similar to the Yu-7 torpedo, and it would presumably be launched from aircraft and deck-mounted launchers on surface warships.

Meanwhile, the rocket-assisted AJC015 can be fired from deck-mounted canisters such as those used for YJ-83 anti-ship missiles. It should thus equip vessels like Type 056A corvettes and Type 054A/B frigates. Chinese analysts remarked that it is suitable for use against nuclear-powered submarines thanks to its superior speed. It resembles the ET81 that China has marketed at overseas trade shows. The third torpedo, the AQA010, is a heavyweight type with a 533mm diameter; it is therefore designed for use aboard PLAN submarines. It may either supplement or replace the incumbent Yu-6 heavyweight torpedo.

The PLA has also been working hard to turn itself into a digitised and information-centric force. There were thus large formations of vehicles representing early-warning detection and information warfare units. The latter phalanx included multiple systems for cyberspace combat, electronic countermeasures and information support. No nomenclature for any of these systems was revealed, so it is difficult to comment on their exact function. However, the sheer array of antennas and sensors was impressive, and it underscores how the PLA is investing heavily in the information warfare domain.

The parade concluded with a fly-past of aircraft. Notable amongst the aircraft was the PLAN's Shenyang J-35 fighter. This is China's latest carrier-based fighter that offers a fifth-generation capability, and it will presumably operate alongside the existing J-15 fighter family.

Also making its public debut was the KJ-600 carrier-based airborne early warning aircraft, which looks very similar to the American E-2 Hawkeye aircraft. Both the J-35 and KJ-600 are slated to join Chinese aircraft carriers equipped with catapults and arrestor gear, the first such one being the Type 003 Fujian.

