US President Donald Trump praised China's Tiananmen parade as 'impressive' but said it was staged to win attention, complained the US was omitted from Xi's speech, and warned the spectacle reflected growing ties among Beijing, Moscow and Pyongyang.

US President Donald Trump has praised China's massive Tiananmen Square military parade as 'beautiful' and 'very, very impressive', but said the spectacle was clearly staged to draw attention, including his own. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he watched the ceremony and understood its aim, 'they were hoping I was watching'.

The parade, held to mark the 80th anniversary of Japan's defeat and the end of World War II, put China President Xi Jinping at the centre of a tightly choreographed show of force. Xi reviewed goose-stepping troops and a long line of advanced systems, from hypersonic missiles to underwater drones and other new hardware, in a display intended to underline China’s growing military reach.

Xi was flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Beijing invited more than two dozen foreign heads of state or government to attend. Organizers filled stands in Tiananmen Square with an estimated more than 50,000 spectators for the event. The high-profile guest list and the scale of the showcase were widely seen as a demonstration of China’s expanding diplomatic ties with countries often at odds with Washington.

Hours earlier, Trump used his Truth Social account to taunt Beijing, writing, "Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America." The Kremlin later described Trump's social media post as ironic. In the Oval Office, however, Trump struck a softer tone about personal ties with Xi, saying his relationship with China's leadership was 'very good' and hinting at a possible diplomatic test in the weeks ahead.

A key source of Trump's public displeasure was the omission, in Xi's speech, of any explicit praise for the United States' role in the Allied victory over Japan, a point Trump repeatedly stressed, arguing the US 'helped China very much' during World War II and deserved recognition. Beijing's official account of Xi's remarks praised 'foreign governments and international friends who supported and assisted the Chinese people', but did not single out the United States.

The parade arrives against a backdrop of heightened US-China tensions over trade, technology and regional influence. While the spectacle in Beijing projected national strength and close ties with Moscow and Pyongyang, American officials and analysts warned it could deepen geopolitical rivalry, even as Washington and Beijing maintain channels for negotiation and high-level contacts. How the United States responds, diplomatically and in public messaging, may affect short-term relations and any planned contacts between leaders.

For now, Trump's reaction blends praise for what he called a 'beautiful' display with suspicion about its timing and message. The US President's public mix of compliment, complaint and sarcasm toward Xi and other leaders highlights how symbolic events such as large military parades can quickly become tests of diplomatic posture and domestic political theatre on both sides.

