    China to host SCO border drills, India to be part of 'Solidarity 2023'

    Regional Anti-Terror Organisation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO-RATS) has agreed to adopt joint measures to counter the challenges and threats posed by international terrorist organizations operating out of Afghanistan.

    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

    During their 38th meeting in the national capital, the delegates also decided to organize and conduct a joint border operation with the forces and means of the border services of the competent authorities of the SCO members States codenamed 'Solidarity - 2023'.

    According to sources, the exercise would take place in China. 

    The meeting, which was held on the last day of India's chairmanship in Delhi also approved the work plans of the SCO RATS Executive Committee, as well as the activities of the Group of technical experts in the areas of border cooperation and countering the use of the Internet for terrorist, separatist and extremist purposes.

    Deputy National Security Advisor Dattatray Padsalgikar said that the member states also agreed to hold the next meeting of the SCO RATS Council in March 2023 in Tashkent.

    "The chairmanship in the SCO RATS Council passed from India to Kazakhstan,” Padsalgikar said.

    "For personal contribution to the development of the activities of the SCO RATS and strengthening of interaction between the member states, a number of employees were awarded the Diploma of the Council and the RATS SCO Commemorative Badge," he said.

    In the meeting, delegations from India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Executive Committee of the RATS SCO participated.

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2022, 10:57 AM IST
