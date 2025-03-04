Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet, no casualties; 2nd in a week

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Tuesday, as per a statement by the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 rocks Tibet, no casualties; 2nd in a week shk
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 4, 2025, 4:36 PM IST

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Tibet on Tuesday, as per a statement by the National Center for Seismology. As per the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

"EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/03/2025 14:44:28 IST, Lat: 28.28 N, Long: 87.56 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated.

Shallow earthquakes like this one are more dangerous than deeper ones due to their greater energy release closer to the Earth's surface, causing stronger ground shaking and increased damage to structures and casualties, compared to deeper earthquakes which lose energy as they travel to the surface.

Earlier on February 27, another earthquake of 4.1 magnitude jolted Tibet, NCS stated.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 70km.

"EQ of M: 4.1, On: 27/02/2025 14:48:14 IST, Lat: 28.76 N, Long: 96.86 E, Depth: 70 Km, Location: Tibet," NCS stated.

A day earlier, an earthquake of 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Tibet, as per the statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10km, making it susceptible to potential aftershocks.

In a post on X, the NCS shared the details and said, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 25/02/2025 21:45:00 IST, Lat: 28.21 N, Long: 87.08 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tibet."

The Tibetan Plateau is known for its seismic activity due to tectonic plate collisions.

Tibet and Nepal lie on a major geological fault line where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. The region is seismically active, causing tectonic uplifts that can grow strong enough to change the heights of the Himalayas' peaks, as per Al Jazeera.

"Education about earthquakes and earthquake-resilient buildings combined with funding for retrofits and resilient structures can help protect people and buildings when strong earthquakes occur," Marianne Karplus, a seismologist and geophysicist, told Al Jazeera earlier.

"The earth system is very complex, and we cannot predict earthquakes. However, we can conduct scientific studies to better understand what causes earthquakes in Tibet and to better understand the shaking and impacts resulting from earthquakes," Karplus, who is a professor of geological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso, told Al Jazeera.

Also read: Terrifying study predicts exactly how many people will DIE in fires caused by climate change by 2100

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Belgium Foreign Minister reaffirms US as ally of Europe, says it should be same in future dmn

Belgium Foreign Minister reaffirms US as ally of Europe, says it should be same in future

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show vkp

Demi Moore misses out on Oscar but celebrates with daughters, late-night fries steal the show

Terrifying study predicts exactly how many people will DIE in fires caused by climate change by 2100 shk

Terrifying study predicts exactly how many people will DIE in fires caused by climate change by 2100

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it shk

Did life really exist on Mars? Ex-CIA agent claims 'lost civilization' on Red planet & 'evidence' to prove it

First website launched to track Hinduphobia on college campuses in US, UK, Canada and Australia anr

First website launched to track Hinduphobia on college campuses in US, UK, Canada and Australia

Recent Stories

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look SRI

Holi 2025 fashion guide: Perfect white kurtis for stylish, festive look

Sikander FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH] ATG

'Sikander' FIRST song 'Zohra Jabeen' OUT: Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna oozes chemistry [WATCH]

india vs australia cricket live score ind vs aus icc champions trophy 2025 semi final scorecard dubai international stadium streaming snt

IND vs AUS, CT 2025 semifinal LIVE updates: Shami removes Smith, Axar castles Maxwell

Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, SRK at Ashutosh Gowarikers' sons wedding RBA

Inside Photos: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, SRK at Ashutosh Gowarikers' sons wedding

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH) HRD

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith escapes two early dismissals in semifinal clash (WATCH)

Recent Videos

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

PM Modi Inaugurates Gujarat’s Vantara, Plays with Rare Wildlife Cubs | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Shocking! MLA Spits PAN MASALA in UP Assembly: Speaker Issues Warning | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

LoP Atishi Waits for PM Modi’s ₹2500 Guarantee to Delhi Women | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Shahzadi Khan: What's the Story of Indian Woman Executed in Abu Dhabi? | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon