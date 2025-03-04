Pakistan: Terror attack on Bannu Cantonment foiled; suicide blast caught on camera (WATCH)

A massive Taliban attack targeted the Pakistan Army Brigade Headquarters in Bannu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Tuesday evening, involving multiple suicide bombers and a coordinated assault.

Security forces successfully thwarted a terrorist attack on a cantonment in northwest Pakistan on Tuesday, police said. Two suicide bombers detonated themselves near the perimeter wall of Bannu Cantonment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the evening.

Following the breach, five to six attackers attempted to infiltrate the cantonment but were neutralized, police confirmed.

The Hafiz Gul Bahadur-affiliated group Jaish-Al Fursan claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that two explosive-laden vehicles were detonated.

Operations in the area remain ongoing, authorities added.

Local residents reported hearing a massive explosion that was felt over 15 kilometers away. The blast caused severe damage to homes and a nearby mosque, shattering roofs and doors. “We were preparing for Iftar when the explosion shook our house, breaking our windows and doors,” a resident told Mahaz.

The situation in Bannu remains tense as security personnel continue to secure the region. Further details regarding casualties and the extent of the damage are awaited as investigations progress.

