'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

A new website named 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' (MBKS) for the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund (AFBCWF) will be launched on Friday at the National War Memorial Complex in New Delhi. The AFBCWF is a Tri-service fund that will be utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance of ex-gratia to the next of kin and dependents of battle casualties.

It is pertinent to mention here that several welfare schemes are in place for the soldiers killed or disabled during active military operations in the line of duty. The decision to launch a website was taken after strong public sentiment and requests from citizens, corporate heads and industry captains who wanted to contribute to the cause of the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

This website is being launched to facilitate patriotic Indians to partner in this noble cause. Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has accepted to be the 'Goodwill Ambassador'.

The Chief of Defence Staff, all three Service Chiefs, Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees and other prominent officials of MoD, Corporate Heads, Chairman & Managing Directors of Banks, eminent serving personnel from the field of Sports and celebrities will also attend the function.

On Friday, the next of kin of ten fallen heroes and soldiers disabled in active military operations will be felicitated. Parents and relatives of many decorated soldiers have also been invited.

To commemorate the launch of the website, Member of Parliament and Olympic Silver Medalist Col Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Retd) and Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal issued a video appeal to citizens to contribute to the 'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot' initiative and honour those who courageously fought to defend the country's sovereignty and integrity. Watch the videos

