Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

The latest downturn comes amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty, with the Trump administration announcing new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and Brazil – a move that has sparked swift retaliation from the targeted countries.

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Published: Mar 5, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest rally came to an abrupt halt as the cryptocurrency tumbled below $83,000, triggering over $1 billion in liquidations in the past 24 hours. 

The sharp decline coincided with a broad sell-off in U.S. equities, sending shockwaves through both traditional and digital asset markets.

The global crypto market shed more than $80 billion in value within a day, according to TradingView data, erasing nearly $400 billion from its Monday morning highs. 

The pullback follows a surge fueled by President Donald Trump’s announcement of a ‘strategic crypto reserve,’ which briefly pushed Bitcoin above $90,000 and lifted total digital asset market capitalization past $3.1 trillion.

The latest downturn comes amid rising macroeconomic uncertainty, with the Trump administration announcing new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and Brazil – a move that has sparked swift retaliation from the targeted countries.

According to Coinglass data, more than 342,000 traders were liquidated, with total crypto liquidations crossing the $1 billion mark. Long positions bore the brunt of the wipeout, accounting for $877 million of the total, while shorts saw a comparatively modest $200 million in liquidations.

Screenshot 2025-03-04 124950.png Bitcoin (BTC) retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 12:50 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment around Bitcoin on Stockwits, dipped into ‘neutral’ territory from ‘bullish’ a day ago, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

One user commented that the crypto market acted like Monday’s rally never happened.

Another joked that Bitcoin just got ‘rug pulled’ by the U.S. president.

Bitcoin alone saw $381.5 million in liquidations, with over $300 million coming from long positions. 

After touching a 24-hour low of $82,467, Bitcoin’s price managed to recover slightly, trading back above $85,000. However, it remains down more than 6% for the day.

Screenshot 2025-03-04 125038.png Ethereum (ETH) retail sentiment and message volume on March 4 as of 12:50 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around Ethereum’s token remained in the ‘neutral’ zone, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter. 

Some users hoped that crypto prices would rebound as dramatically as they fell during U.S. trading hours.

Ethereum also faced heavy selling pressure. 

The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization fell below $2,000 for the first time since September 2023, hitting a low of $1,996 before climbing back above $2,100. 

It remains down over 7% for the day, with $222.9 million in liquidations – $171 million from long positions and $50 million from shorts.

Ethereum has lost 40% over the past year, while Bitcoin is still up 28% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Ethereum Hits Over One-Year Low As Trump’s Tariff War Roils Crypto Markets – Retail Feeling Skittish

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance

Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Honeywell To Acquire Pump Manufacturer Sundyne In $2.16B All-Cash Deal With Warburg Pincus — Retail’s Positive

Honeywell To Acquire Pump Manufacturer Sundyne In $2.16B All-Cash Deal With Warburg Pincus — Retail’s Positive

Recent Stories

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance

Super Micro Stock Bucks Trump Tariff-Induced Broader Market Weakness: Retail Persists With Bullish Stance

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Marathon, Riot Stocks Slide As Bitcoin Dips Below $83K, February Mining Output Falls – Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon