Sandisk Analyst Predicts Nearly 70% Upside For Relisted Stock: Retail’s Excited

Since its Feb. 24 listing, Sandisk stock has risen about 40%, even amid the broader market volatility.

Sandisk Analyst Predicts Nearly 70% Upside For Relisted Stock: Retail’s Excited
Author
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Mar 5, 2025, 2:00 AM IST

Flash and advanced memory technology company Sandisk Corp. (SNDK) began trading as an independent public entity on Feb. 24, following its separation from Western Digital Corp. (WDC).

This marked a relisting of the stock as Sandisk was a public-traded company before it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.

Since its relisting, Sandisk's stock has risen about 40%, even amid the broader market volatility. 

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore initiated coverage of SanDisk stock with an ‘Overweight’ rating and a $84 price target, suggesting a 67% upside potential.

The analyst noted that in 2024, Sandisk had a 14% share of the global market for NAND, a non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data. Considering its partnership with its development/manufacturing joint venture partner Kioxia, Sandisk's global market share increases to 30%.

Moore noted that the NAND cycle recovered from the 2024 lows, and the improvement increased utilization, resulting in a modestly oversupplied situation.

Morgan Stanley expects the NAND market to be tough in the first half of 2025. Nevertheless, it is expected to have a 90% upside in twelve months as cyclical drivers reverse for an underappreciated franchise, it added.

Moore said, “Despite uncertainty, this is one of the best risk/rewards in our coverage.”

Stocktwits users are largely bullish on Sandisk stock. One user said the stock is grossly undervalued and has huge upside potential.

Another user was bullish about the company’s technology. According to them, a new high bandwidth flash (HBF) patent could have applications for every computer.

At last check, Sandisk stock was down 2.98% at $48.65 amid the broader market weakness.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

RUNE Remains Down Even As THORChain Sees Record-Breaking Trading Volume From ByBit Hack – Retail Isn’t Happy

RUNE Remains Down Even As THORChain Sees Record-Breaking Trading Volume From ByBit Hack – Retail Isn’t Happy

BlackRock Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake In Ports On Both Sides Of Panama Canal In $22.8B Deal: Retail’s Neutral

BlackRock Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake In Ports On Both Sides Of Panama Canal In $22.8B Deal: Retail’s Neutral

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

CME Stock Draws Retail Cheer On Record Monthly Average Daily Volume In February

Recent Stories

RUNE Remains Down Even As THORChain Sees Record-Breaking Trading Volume From ByBit Hack – Retail Isn’t Happy

RUNE Remains Down Even As THORChain Sees Record-Breaking Trading Volume From ByBit Hack – Retail Isn’t Happy

BlackRock Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake In Ports On Both Sides Of Panama Canal In $22.8B Deal: Retail’s Neutral

BlackRock Consortium To Acquire Majority Stake In Ports On Both Sides Of Panama Canal In $22.8B Deal: Retail’s Neutral

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

GE Vernova Expands Collaboration With Amazon Web Services To Address Accelerating Energy Demand: Retail Stays Bullish

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

Bitcoin’s Drop Triggers $1B In Liquidations As Crypto Market Sheds $80B in a Day – Retail Sentiment Cools

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Champions Trophy: Fan invades pitch to hug KL Rahul after hitting winning six in semifinal (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Fire Breaks Out in Nashik Car Garage; No Casualties Reported

Video Icon
Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Top 10 Holi Songs - Rang Barse, Balam Pichkari & More | Nonstop Holi 2025 Song

Video Icon
IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

IND vs AUS Score: Shami Shines as India Restricts Australia to 264!

Video Icon
Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar Claims Credit for Lalu Yadav’s Rise in Heated Exchange with Tejashwi

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Kerala Pulse | Renowned Urologist Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note ‘Old Age Affecting Work'

Video Icon