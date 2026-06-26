Chinese President Xi Jinping told Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman that China is ready to expand its Belt and Road cooperation. The leaders also announced a 'China-Bangladesh community with a shared future,' elevating bilateral relations to a new level.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday said that the country is ready to expand Beijing's flagship Belt and Road cooperation with Bangladesh during his meeting with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Tarique Rahman here.

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According to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, Xi said China supports Bangladesh's new government in its smooth administration following the election in February after a period of political instability in the country and is willing to work with Bangladesh to advance "high-quality" Belt and Road cooperation. He added that Beijing is ready to jointly map out key areas of cooperation and tap into opportunities in green and low-carbon development, the digital economy, information technology, artificial intelligence and other emerging sectors, as reported by Xinhua.

The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), launched by China in 2013 by President Xi, is a major global infrastructure and economic development programme aimed at enhancing connectivity across Asia, Africa and Europe through investments in railways, ports, highways and energy projects, drawing inspiration from the ancient Silk Road to promote trade.

'Community With a Shared Future'

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, in a series of posts on X, said that the two leaders also jointly announced the decision to build a "China-Bangladesh community with a shared future in the new era", elevating bilateral relations to a higher level.

Mao said Xi stressed that China has consistently attached great importance to the development of relations with Bangladesh and has adhered to a policy of good-neighbourliness and friendship towards the Bangladeshi people. "No matter how the world changes, China will not waver in its commitment to the general direction of building friendship with Bangladesh and will always be a trustworthy, good friend, good neighbour, and good partner of Bangladesh," Mao quoted Xi as saying.

China Backs Bangladesh's Sovereignty

Xi also reaffirmed China's support for Bangladesh in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, while opposing foreign interference, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson. "China supports Bangladesh in upholding national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity and rejecting foreign interference," the post added.

Rahman is currently on a four-day official visit to Beijing at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang as part of his second leg of his maiden overseas visit after assuming office. Prior to his visit to China, the Bangladesh Prime Minister was in Malaysia. (ANI)