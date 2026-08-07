The Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) held a silent protest in Dharamshala against China's Ethnic Unity Law, condemning it as a tool for cultural assimilation and urging the United Nations to break its silence and take action on the issue.

The Tibetan Women's Association (TWA) on Thursday held a silent protest in McLeodganj, Dharamshala, condemning China's Ethnic Unity Law and urging the United Nations to respond to what it described as the cultural assimilation of Tibetans.

The women activists alleged that China's so-called Ethnic Unity Law seeks to erase Tibetan language, culture, identity and heritage. Wearing black masks during the protest, they appealed to the international community to stand with Tibet and raise its voice against what they called cultural assimilation and repression in Tibet.

China's Law and Activist's Sacrifice

China's so-called Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress was adopted by the National People's Congress in March 2026 and came into effect on July 1, 2026. According to the protesters, a day after the law took effect, Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen died after self-immolating in front of the United Nations Headquarters in New York in protest against China's policies toward Tibet.

'We Need Action, Not Silence'

Speaking to ANI, TWA spokesperson Tenzin Yingsel said, "We are here in solidarity because it has been five weeks and there is still silence from the United Nations. The black mask symbolises the silence that the United Nations has shown to us. The Ethnic Unity Law, which came into effect on July 1, is presented as a law for 'unity and progress', but it is actually a mask for the cultural assimilation, Sinicisation and erasure of the Tibetan language, identity and culture."

Referring to the self-immolation of Tibetan activist Lobga Rangzen, she added, "One day after the law came into effect, Lobga Rangzen set himself on fire in front of the United Nations headquarters in the United States. We are here to ask the world and the United Nations to break their silence. We need action on what forced a person to take such an extreme step. We need action, not silence."

Executive member of the Tibetan Women's Association Tenzin Dolma said the legislation was aimed at assimilating Tibet's unique identity. "Lobga Rangzen self-immolated because of the Ethnic Unity Law. Though it is called an 'Ethnic Unity' law, it is meant to assimilate Tibetan religion, culture and identity. It speaks of unity, but in reality it seeks uniformity by eliminating diversity. Today we are here to support Lobga Rangzen, reject China's Ethnic Unity Law and oppose policies that threaten Tibetan identity," she told ANI.

Regional Tibetan Women's Association President Tenzin Kunsel said the protest also commemorated the activist's sacrifice while drawing attention to what she described as the international community's inaction. "It has been five weeks since Tibetan martyr Lobga Rangzen, also known as Lobsang Palden, self-immolated in front of the United Nations headquarters in New York, yet there has been no meaningful response from the United Nations. The Regional and Central Tibetan Women's Association have gathered here today to protest the continued silence of the international community towards the Tibetan cause," she said.

Kunsel added, "We are wearing black masks and observing a silent protest for four hours. This is not only to honour the sacrifice of our martyr but also to urge the international community to respond. There have been peaceful protests from New York to Dharamshala, but there has still been no meaningful action. Our path has always been non-violence, and this silent protest reflects that commitment." (ANI)