Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    China is the largest threat to Britain, says Rishi Sunak

    The 42-year-old former Chancellor outlined a number of measures for a new NATO-style military coalition of free nations to protect against Chinese technology aggression if elected Prime Minister. "I would close all 30 of China's Confucius Institutes in the UK, the most in the world," Sunak declared as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign pitch.

    China is the largest threat to Britain says Rishi Sunak gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    UK, First Published Jul 25, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    China is the "biggest threat" to Britain's and the world's security and prosperity this century, and there is proof that it has targeted countries ranging from the United States to India, according to UK Prime Ministerial contender Rishi Sunak on Monday. 

    The 42-year-old former Chancellor outlined a number of measures for a new NATO-style military coalition of free nations to protect against Chinese technology aggression if elected Prime Minister. "I would close all 30 of China's Confucius Institutes in the UK, the most in the world," Sunak declared as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign pitch.

    China and the Chinese Communist Party pose the greatest danger to the security and prosperity of the United Kingdom and the rest of the globe. In this century, he plans to form a new worldwide coalition of free states to combat Chinese cyber-threats and exchange best practises in technology security. 

    Also Read | 'Back anyone but Rishi Sunak': Boris Johnson asks defeated rivals

    Given proof that China has targeted countries ranging from the United States to India, Rishi is convinced that he can form a wide coalition that includes countries from all around the world. The UK will coordinate efforts to influence international standards and norms on cybersecurity, telecommunications security, and combating intellectual property theft as part of this new security alliance, according to a statement from the "Ready4Rishi" campaign.

    The UK-born Indian-origin MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire also pledged to close all Chinese institutes in the country, accusing China of stealing UK technology and infiltrating universities while "propping up [Russian President] Putin's fascist invasion of Ukraine," bullying Taiwan and violating human rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, as well as suppressing their currency to continually rig the global economy in their favour.

    "They are saddling poor countries with unmanageable debt, which they are utilising to take assets or hold a diplomatic gun to their heads. In violation of their human rights, they torture, jail, and indoctrinate their own people, notably in Xinjiang and Hong Kong," he claimed. He further claimed they have consistently manipulated the world economy in their favour by suppressing their currency.

    Also Read | Rishi Sunak leads second round with 101 votes, says 'judge on my record, not my wealth'

    Sunak, who is battling Foreign Secretary Liz Truss for the top Downing Street job to replace Boris Johnson, focused his message on China's aggressive policies on Monday ahead of a key televised debate on the BBC, and also pledged to expand the reach of Britain's security services to counter industrial espionage. 

    "I intend to broaden MI5's reach in order to better assist British firms and universities in combating Chinese industrial espionage. We'll collaborate across government and with security services to develop a toolbox to assist businesses in protecting their intellectual property," he added.

    Sunak has pledged to evaluate all UK-Chinese scientific collaborations that might aid China technologically or have military ramifications. "I will collaborate with [US] President Biden and other international leaders to strengthen the West's resistance to the challenge posed by China," he said.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 25, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Japan Sakurajima volcano erupts citizens evacuated as highest alert issued watch viral video gcw

    Japan's Sakurajima volcano erupts, citizens evacuated as ‘highest alert’ issued

    Saudi Arabia to construct sideway skyscraper in Neom desert for USD 1 trillion to house 50 lakh people Report gcw

    Saudi Arabia to construct 'Sideway Skyscraper’ in Neom desert for $1 trillion: Report

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google cofounder s wife Check out SpaceX CEO s reply gcw

    Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder's wife? Check out SpaceX CEO's reply

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases snt

    WHO declares Monkeypox a global health emergency following surge in cases

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence snt

    Over 1,000 artefacts missing from Sri Lanka's Presidential Palace, PM's official residence

    Recent Stories

    football Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour snt

    Erik ten Hag punished Manchester United player for being late for team meetings twice on tour

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral - gps

    Cement-laden truck overturns after hitting toll plaza in Dehradun: dramatic video goes viral

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week RBA

    777 Charlie, Vikram, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and more hit South films on Hotstar, Amazon Prime this week

    Agnipath recruitment Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer MR today details here gcw

    Agnipath recruitment: Indian Navy to start application process for Agniveer (MR) posts; details here

    Alia Bhatt reveals what will upset her most with hubby Ranbir Kapoor drb

    Alia Bhatt reveals what will upset her most with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon