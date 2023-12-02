China faces pneumonia surge, officials dismiss new infectious disease

The country, where COVID-19 first emerged in late 2019, garnered attention due to a recent uptick in illnesses. Last week, the World Health Organization sought information following reports of clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia cases among children.

China grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses attributed to known pathogens, dispelling concerns of emerging infectious diseases, according to a health official's statement on Saturday. As the country braces for its first complete winter without stringent COVID-19 restrictions, health concerns loom.

The country, where COVID-19 first emerged in late 2019, garnered attention due to a recent uptick in illnesses. Last week, the World Health Organization sought information following reports of clusters of undiagnosed pneumonia cases among children.

Addressing the situation, Mi Feng from China's National Health Commission outlined measures to combat the rising illnesses. Plans include the expansion of paediatric outpatient clinics, intensified efforts to vaccinate more elderly individuals and children against the flu, and advocating for mask-wearing and hand hygiene, as disclosed during a press conference.

Despite the increased respiratory illnesses, both Chinese doctors and global experts have refrained from expressing alarm. Similar patterns of elevated respiratory diseases post-easing of pandemic restrictions have been observed in numerous other countries. China, like others, relaxed its pandemic measures at the close of last year.

The absence of substantial concern among medical professionals domestically and internationally suggests that China's current outbreaks are not uncommon. These patterns echo the experiences witnessed globally as nations transitioned from stringent pandemic measures, signifying a common trend amid the ongoing battle against respiratory illnesses.

