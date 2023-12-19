Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH)

    The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported that the earthquake, with a shallow focal depth of 10 kilometers, jolted Gansu and neighboring Qinghai province. Experts caution that shallow earthquakes often lead to severe damage to critical infrastructure, highlighting the impact on communities.

    China earthquakes: Dramatic videos of people fleeing, mass destruction, rescue ops and more go viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale rattled northwest China, triggering significant damage to residences, roads, and vital infrastructure. The aftermath of this seismic event has resulted in substantial casualties, with at least 111 individuals reported dead and over 200 sustaining injuries. President Xi Jinping has urgently called for comprehensive search and rescue operations to safeguard the affected populace.

    The recent seismic disturbance, which struck at midnight on Monday, has left a devastating trail of destruction. Videos circulating on social media platforms vividly depict the chaos and destruction caused by the earthquake. Clips portray buildings reduced to rubble, cracked walls, and ceilings collapsing in various areas affected by the tremor.

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu-Qinghai border region, over 110 dead

    The China Earthquake Networks Centre reported that the earthquake, with a shallow focal depth of 10 kilometers, jolted Gansu and neighboring Qinghai province. Experts caution that shallow earthquakes often lead to severe damage to critical infrastructure, highlighting the impact on communities.

    The quake's epicenter was identified in Liugou township, situated approximately 8 kilometers from the county seat of Jishishan Bao'an in Gansu's Linxia Hui autonomous prefecture. Qinghai province, bordering the Tibet Himalayan region, is susceptible to frequent seismic activity due to the movement of tectonic plates.

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors (WATCH)

    Adding to the seismic turmoil, a separate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck China's northwestern Xinjiang region. This secondary seismic event occurred shortly after the 6.2-magnitude quake, intensifying concerns and compounding the challenges faced by rescue operations in the cold, mountainous region of northwestern China.

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages Israel calls it cruelty against elderly civilians gcw

    Hamas releases video showing 3 Israeli hostages, Israel calls it 'cruelty against elderly civilians' (WATCH)

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors

    Volcano erupts in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula after weeks of tremors (WATCH)

    China earthquake 6 2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu Qinghai border region Xi calls for all rescue efforts gcw

    6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Gansu-Qinghai border region, over 110 dead

    Video of passengers slamming Pakistan International Airlines goes viral

    ‘No fuel to fly...’ Video of passengers slamming Pakistan International Airlines goes viral (WATCH)

    Fuel crisis in Iran: cyberattack hits petrol pumps, Israel tied to hacking AJR

    Fuel crisis in Iran: cyberattack hits petrol pumps, Israel tied to hacking

    Recent Stories

    Fighter Deepika Padukone Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of Sher Khul Gye [PICTURES] ATG

    'Fighter': Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan pose in fun BTS of 'Sher Khul Gye' [PICTURES]

    Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks his silence; says 'Dawood bhai is 1000% fit' snt

    Dawood Ibrahim dead or alive? Close aide Chhota Shakeel breaks his silence; says 'Dawood bhai is 1000% fit'

    Here is why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 Ultra 2 in US gcw

    Here's why Apple will not be able to sell Apple Watch Series 9 & Ultra 2 in US

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend RBA

    Marvel cuts ties with Jonathan Majors after found guilty of assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-394 December 19 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon