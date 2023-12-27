Chilling video of 'Hamas-like' attack by radical Islamic groups in Nigeria on Christmas stuns world (WATCH)

Disturbing footage of armed radical Islamic groups, who killed at least 160 people in central Nigeria in a series of attacks on villages on Christmas Day, has sent a wave of shock world over.

In a recent wave of violence, armed radical Islamic groups carried out a series of coordinated attacks in central Nigeria on Christmas Day, leaving a staggering toll of at least 160 people dead. The attacks, initially downplayed by the army, have drawn attention to the longstanding religious and ethnic tensions in the region, demanding urgent and comprehensive intervention.

Also read: Israel-Hamas war: IDF uncovers weapon cache in child's bedroom in Gaza (WATCH)

Contrary to the initial reports by the army, local government officials revealed a sharp rise in the death toll, with at least 113 people confirmed dead in the Bokkos region alone on Monday. The attacks targeted more than 20 communities, with assailants, locally referred to as "bandits," torching houses and wreaking havoc. The wounded numbered over 300, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.

The violence started in the Bokkos area but extended into the neighboring Barkin Ladi, where an additional 50 people were reported dead. The attacks have raised concerns about the security situation in the region, particularly as gunfire continued to be heard on Monday afternoon.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the violence as "barbaric, brutal, and unjustified," promising proactive measures to curb ongoing attacks against civilians. However, local leaders, such as Dickson Chollom, a member of the state parliament, called on security forces to act swiftly and decisively against the perpetrators.

Markus Amorudu, a resident of Mushu village, recounted the suddenness of the attacks, stating that people were caught off guard while sleeping. Amnesty International criticized the government's response, emphasizing its failure to address the recurring attacks on rural communities in Plateau State.

Also read: Was MH370 hijacked and downed? Experts propose new 10-day search that could end decade-long mystery

The region has long been plagued by conflicts arising from competition for natural resources between nomadic herders and farmers. Rapid population growth and climate pressures have intensified these social tensions, contributing to the cycle of violence. Additionally, the jihadist conflict in north-eastern Nigeria has further destabilized the country, with Boko Haram and rival groups associated with the Islamic State contributing to the overall insecurity.

The escalating violence has prompted calls for urgent international attention and intervention. The international community is closely watching as Nigeria, Africa's largest economy and most populous country, grapples with persistent security challenges.