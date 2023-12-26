Was MH370 hijacked and downed? Experts propose new 10-day search that could end decade-long mystery

As the aviation community grapples with the unresolved mystery of MH370, the proposal by aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly for a new search brings a renewed sense of hope for answers.

The mysterious disappearance of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 nearly a decade ago has remained one of the aviation world's greatest puzzles. However, aerospace experts Jean-Luc Marchand and pilot Patrick Blelly claim that a new search in a specific area could yield results within just 10 days. The experts presented their findings during a lecture before the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, proposing a plausible trajectory for the missing aircraft.

Marchand and Blelly assert that their proposed search area is relatively small, and with advancements in technology and capabilities, it could be thoroughly canvassed in a mere 10 days. They emphasize the importance of this search, believing it holds the key to unraveling the mystery surrounding MH370's disappearance.

The experts suggest that the plane's disappearance was a result of intentional hijacking and subsequent downing in the deep ocean. They describe it as an "atrocious one-way journey" likely executed by an experienced pilot. According to their theory, the cabin was depressurized, leading to a controlled descent and soft control ditching to minimize debris. The alleged hijacker was calculated in avoiding visibility, especially to civilian radar, making detection challenging.

Marchand and Blelly argue that the aircraft's transponder was deliberately turned off, and the notable "U-turn" deviating from the flight path could not have been executed by autopilot. They highlight that this sudden change occurred in a geographical "no man's land," situated between Thai, Indonesian, Indian, and Malay airspace. The experts posit that this strategic maneuver was orchestrated to evade detection during the critical moments of the flight.

In their plea for further investigation, the duo has called upon the Malaysian Government and the Australian Transport Safety Authority to initiate a new search for MH370. Despite extensive search operations in the past, the wreckage of the aircraft has eluded discovery, leaving families of the 227 passengers and 12 crew members in limbo regarding the fate of their loved ones.

Recent claims by an Australian fisherman who purports to have found a large piece of the missing plane add another layer of intrigue to the ongoing mystery. The fisherman alleges that his discovery was overlooked by authorities, prompting questions about the thoroughness of previous search efforts.

As the aviation community grapples with the unresolved mystery of MH370, the proposal by Marchand and Blelly for a new search brings a renewed sense of hope for answers. The urgency of their plea, coupled with advancements in technology, raises the possibility that the fate of MH370 may be revealed sooner than anticipated. Whether their proposed trajectory holds the key to unlocking the truth remains to be seen, but the call for action signals a potential breakthrough in the quest for closure for the families affected by this tragic event.