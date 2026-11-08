A Chicago CTA bus driver escaped an armed hijacker by jumping out of her moving vehicle's window. The CCTV-captured incident ended with the suspect, Quentyn Lewis, being arrested, sparking concerns over public transportation safety.

In what was a terrifying and chaotic ordeal on Chicago's Southwest Side, a Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) bus driver made a dive through her driver's-side window to escape after an armed man reportedly hijacked the bus on Tuesday, November 3.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the woman bus driver was seen in panic mode after a hijacker entered the bus before she unlatched her side window and dived out onto the pavement to save her life following an intense standoff inside the vehicle.

The terrifying incident was captured on the CCTV camera placed inside the bus, as it showed the suspect, identified by police as 36-year-old Quentyn Lewis, walking up to the front section armed with a handgun featuring an extended magazine.

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How Did Suspect Hijack the Bus in Chicago?

The Southwest Side, which is located on South Pulaski Road near 54th Street, grabbed the attention of the public and authorities after the suspect boarded the southbound bus #62 Archer route around 8:30 p.m. and produced a firearm.

According to police reports, the suspect, Quentyn Lewis, boarded the bus without paying the fare and sat behind the female driver before pulling out the handgun with an extended magazine near 26th Street and Pulaski Road, pointing it at a person outside and ordering the driver to keep moving.

However, the woman refused to comply with the hijacker’s demand and seized an opportunity to escape by unfastening her driver's-side window and jumping out of the moving bus onto the road. She managed to flee the scene, leaving the hijacker inside the vehicle as the terrifying incident unfolded.

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The hijacker was eventually arrested by the police after fleeing the bus and getting into an unoccupied Dodge Ram pickup truck that had been left running inside the bakery. Officers located him in the vehicle and ordered him to drop the firearm and get out.

However, as they attempted to take him into custody, Lewis allegedly reversed the pickup into a marked police vehicle. He was subsequently arrested, and a firearm was recovered.

‘This Is Terrifying': Internet Reacts To Chicago Bus Hijacking

The viral video of the Chicago bus incident and the woman driver's escape sparked widespread reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with users expressing shock over the terrifying ordeal, praising her quick thinking and hoping she was safe.

Taking to their X handles, many users described the incident as terrifying, while others expressed sympathy for the driver, praised her survival instincts, and raised concerns over the safety of public transport workers. Some also questioned the broader issue of public safety in Chicago.

Another section of users raised concerns about public safety in the US, questioning how people could feel secure using public transportation amid incidents involving armed suspects, while some criticised the authorities’ handling of crime and argued that greater attention should be given to domestic safety concerns.

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The suspect, Quentyn Lewis, has reportedly been charged with four felony counts, including armed kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, aggravated unlawful restraint, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was ordered to remain in custody following a court hearing on November 5 and is scheduled to appear in court again on November 10.

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