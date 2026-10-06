A British Airways flight from London to Chicago declared an emergency and returned to Heathrow after a rapid descent of nearly 28,000 feet over Ireland. The aircraft experienced a technical issue, prompting the crew to transmit an emergency code. After circling to reduce fuel, the plane landed safely.

A British Airways flight travelling from London to Chicago declared an emergency after making a dramatic descent of nearly 28,000 feet over Ireland, forcing the aircraft to abandon its transatlantic journey and return to London Heathrow. The incident occurred on Monday, October 5, and was tracked through flight-monitoring data.

The Boeing 777-200ER, operating as BA295, departed from Heathrow Terminal 5 at around 11:50 am local time and was scheduled to fly to Chicago O'Hare International Airport. The flight had an expected duration of approximately eight hours and 40 minutes.

British Airways Plane Makes Sudden 28,000-Ft Descent

According to flight-tracking data, the aircraft climbed to roughly 37,000 feet before making a rapid descent while flying over Ireland. It eventually reached an altitude of around 9,000 feet. The crew also transmitted 7700, the internationally recognised transponder code used to alert air traffic controllers to a general emergency.

The precise cause of the emergency was initially unclear. British Airways later said the aircraft had experienced a “technical issue.” The airline did not indicate that the incident involved a security threat or hijacking.

After the emergency was declared, the aircraft turned around and headed back towards London. Flight-tracking data showed the plane spending several hours circling over the Bristol Channel and surrounding areas, apparently reducing its fuel load before landing. The aircraft eventually returned safely to Heathrow at around 5 pm, several hours after departing.

Passengers Safe As Flight Returns To Heathrow

British Airways confirmed that the aircraft landed safely and that passengers were able to leave the plane normally.

In a statement, the airline said: “The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority, and the aircraft landed safely after our highly-trained pilots returned to Heathrow following a technical issue.”

The airline added: “Customers disembarked the aircraft normally and our teams are working to get their travel plans back on track as quickly as possible.”

The incident comes amid heightened attention on aviation emergencies after several high-profile incidents involving passenger aircraft. However, there is currently no indication that the British Airways flight faced a deliberate attack.

The aircraft's return to Heathrow meant passengers had to abandon their planned journey to Chicago, with the airline working to arrange alternative travel. The cause and circumstances surrounding the technical problem remain under review.