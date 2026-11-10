Kashmiri activists in the UK are protesting against alleged human rights violations in PoJK, demanding the release of detained leaders, accountability for security forces, and an end to the crackdown on peaceful demonstrations in the region.

UK-Based Activists Campaign Against PoJK Human Rights Violations

Kashmiri activists based in the United Kingdom have stepped up their campaign against Pakistan over alleged human rights violations in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), demanding an end to the crackdown on protesters, accountability for security forces and the release of detained Kashmiri leaders and youth. Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of the Jammu-Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), UK, submitted a memorandum at the Pakistani Consulate in Bradford on Monday, expressing solidarity with the ongoing movement led by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and calling for an end to what he described as repression of the people in PoJK.

The protest comes amid renewed tensions in the region, particularly in Rawalakot, where clashes between security forces and demonstrators have reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including children. The reported deaths and injuries have intensified concerns over the human rights situation in the region.

Demands for Accountability and Transparency

Addressing the demonstration, Mahmood Kashmiri accused Pakistani security forces of using excessive force against peaceful protesters and demanded their withdrawal from the region. He also called for the removal of the Inspector General of Police and the Brigadier posted in Muzaffarabad, alleging that their actions had further aggravated public resentment.

Raising concerns over the reported detention and whereabouts of activist Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Kashmiri questioned the conflicting accounts surrounding his arrest. "Shaukat Nawaz Mir was arrested by the forces. His video is available. Today, the same forces are saying that they did not arrest him. He is a fugitive. All of this is a lie. We should not lie. This is the age of social media. We should not lie in this age," he said. Kashmiri demanded that Mir be released or produced before a court without delay. He also called on the authorities to disclose the whereabouts of other Kashmiri youths allegedly detained or forcibly disappeared and provide their families with information about their custody.

International Pressure Over Regional Crisis

For more than five months, Kashmiri activists have been holding demonstrations outside Pakistani diplomatic missions across the United Kingdom, seeking international attention over alleged human rights violations, arbitrary detentions and restrictions on dissent in PoJK. The region has witnessed recurring protests over the past several months, led by the JAAC, with demands centred on political representation, economic justice, affordable electricity and essential commodities, greater regional autonomy, civil liberties and accountability for alleged excesses by the authorities.

The latest demonstrations in the UK reflect growing efforts by Kashmiri activists abroad to draw international attention to developments in PoJK and press Pakistan to address the grievances of the region's people. (ANI)