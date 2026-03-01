CBSE postponed Class 10 and 12 board exams for March 2 in seven West Asian countries, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, due to the prevailing situation. The board will announce new dates later and review the situation on March 3 for future exams.

CBSE Exams Postponed in West Asia

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said that Class 10th and Class 12th board examinations scheduled for March 2, in select countries in West Asia have been postponed, in view of the prevailing situation in the region.

In an official circular issued, the Board informed that examinations slated for Monday, March 2, for both Class X and Class XII students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) stand postponed. Revised dates will be announced later. The Students have been advised to remain in touch with their respective schools for further updates and to follow official announcements carefully.

The Board further stated that it will review the situation on March 3 and take an appropriate decision regarding examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards. "Students and schools are informed that due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE), the Board has decided: 1. The examinations scheduled for Monday, 02 March 2026, for both Class X and Class XII, are postponed. The new dates shall be announced later. 2. The Board will review the situation on Tuesday, 03 March 2026 and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from 05 March onwards. All students are advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully," the circular read.

US-Israel Strike Kills Iran's Supreme Leader

The US and Israel launched a massive aerial campaign targeting Iran's leadership and military, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior officials. Iran retaliated with missile attacks on US bases, Israel, and other targets in West Asia. The situation remains fluid, with Trump's administration claiming the strike was necessary to prevent an "imminent threat" from Iran.

Iran in Mourning

Iran is observing 40 days of national mourning after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death, with widespread grief and protests reported across the country. The Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects. Khamenei, who succeeded the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini, led Iran with unwavering defiance against Western influence since 1989.

Succession and Security Concerns

Authorities have heightened security across the country, particularly in major cities like Tehran, to prevent unrest and ensure public safety. The focus is now on selecting Khamenei's successor, with speculation about potential candidates and the impact on Iran's future leadership.