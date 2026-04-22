Fat loss expert Kev Heintz shared a quantifiable plan on X to lose belly fat in 90 days. The plan details specific daily and weekly targets, including steps, sleep, protein intake, fasting, and strength training to reduce harmful abdominal fat.

Have you ever wondered what your weight-loss objectives would look like if they were quantified? For example, it may be quite beneficial to know how many steps you should walk, how many hours you should sleep, how much protein and magnesium you should eat, and how much direct sunshine you should get each day.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Keeping this in mind, fat loss expert Kev Heintz used X to provide numerical advice on how to reduce fat while trying to lose weight or get in shape. Kev posted the image on April 20 and said, "The numbers behind losing your belly fat in 90 days." Kev claims that the figures he provided can help someone eliminate abdominal fat within ninety days. Among other things, it discussed the recommended amounts of water, alcohol, and creatine. “You won't be perfect, you'll have bad stretches, but you only lose if you quit. Get after it,” Kev added.

Take A Look At Viral Post

Here's what you need to do to lose belly fat in 90 days:

No alcohol

8,000 daily steps

Four to six hours eating window

Seven hours of sleep minimum

150g protein daily (minimum)

500-1,000 daily caloric deficit

One 24-hour fast every weekend

Five grams of creatine daily (even on rest days)

400mg magnesium glycinate per day

50 percent of your daily protein target in your first meal

Four intense strength training sessions per week

30 minutes of direct sunlight five times per week minimum

Two 30-minute fasted cardio sessions each week

Zero tolerance for people who don't support your mission.

50 percent of your body weight (lbs) in oz's of water daily ( 200lbs = 1000 oz's of water)

Scroll to load tweet…

A healthy lifestyle must include a little quantity of fat. On the other hand, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, and liver issues are all made more likely by having a lot of belly fat. Furthermore, because it encircles vital organs and increases your chance of developing various health issues, extra belly fat can be harmful.

(Disclaimer: Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition. This report is based on user-generated content from social media.)