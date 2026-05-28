The US has intensified its maritime blockade against Iran, drawing condemnation from experts for its 'aggressive rhetoric' towards Iran and Oman. With over 20 warships in the region, fears of a wider conflict are growing over control of the Hormuz Strait.

Tensions in the Middle East have reached a flashpoint as the United States intensifies its maritime enforcement against Iran, triggering a sharp rebuke from foreign affairs experts and sparking fears of a wider regional conflict.

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Expert Condemns 'Aggressive Rhetoric'

Waiel Awwad, a noted foreign expert, spoke to ANI on Thursday to condemn what he termed the "most unfortunate" and "aggressive rhetoric" from US President Donald Trump. Awwad's comments come in the wake of escalating hostilities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, where the US is currently enforcing a stringent blockade against Iran.

According to Awwad, the current crisis has been exacerbated by the President's recent threats toward Oman, a nation historically recognised as a key peace mediator and facilitator for US interests for nearly a century. "I do not know why the United States President has to resort to such rhetoric, threatening another peaceful country with total destruction because it does not come to his own terms," Awwad stated.

The expert characterised the situation as a dangerous cycle of provocation. He alleged that US strikes on Bandar Abbas, conducted despite an existing truce, have prompted Iranian retaliation against American military bases in Kuwait. "This is a major escalation," Awwad warned. "I hope that this remains within the control of both sides so that there is no further descent into war."

Awwad cautioned that Washington's "my-way-or-the-highway" approach is unlikely to yield the desired results. "The United States cannot dictate terms in the Strait of Hormuz; that is the responsibility of the countries in the region," he argued. "If the President thinks that by threatening them, the Omanis will not join the Iranians in a compromise... he is mistaken."

Standoff Over Strait of Hormuz

The geopolitical standoff centres on the control of the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has reportedly sought to impose a tolling system on commercial ships passing through the waterway, a move that regional observers suggest is being coordinated in tandem with Omani interests. The United States has moved swiftly to shut down these efforts.

US Enforces Blockade

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent issued a stern warning, stating that the U.S. "will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz." https://x.com/SecScottBessent/status/2060007636280488164?s=20

This diplomatic ultimatum is being backed by a significant naval force. The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that over 20 U.S. warships are currently enforcing a blockade in the region. In a post on X, CENTCOM announced that U.S. forces have already redirected 111 commercial vessels to ensure compliance, with military assets, including the USS Tripoli (LHA 7), actively patrolling the Arabian Sea. https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2059983303931777348?s=20

"An MH-60 Sea Hawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of USS Tripoli (LHA 7) during rappel training while the ship transits the Arabian Sea. Tripoli is among more than 20 U.S. warships currently enforcing the blockade against Iran. U.S. forces have now redirected 111 commercial vessels to ensure compliance," CENTCOM stated in a post on X. (ANI)