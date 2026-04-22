A Pune woman shared a viral video of her house help, Jharna, who is unable to read and has devised an ingenious system to save phone contacts using only emojis. Each emoji serves as a visual cue to identify a person or place, showcasing a remarkable example of real-world intelligence.

A phone full of emojis and not texts has won the internet’s heart after a Pune woman shared how her house help saves contacts without being able to read. Anita Verma, an Instagram user, shared a video of her housekeeper Jharna, who is originally from West Bengal. What transpired was equally pure and subtly wonderful. Verma asks Jharna to demonstrate how she saves contacts on her phone in the video. The screen displays a number of emojis in place of names, each one thoughtfully selected to symbolise a person or location.

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Jharna easily describes her system. For example, swan emojis are used to record Verma's phone number. Another employer’s contact is marked with temple icons, because their home is located near a temple. Every emoji becomes a visual cue, replacing written language with memory and association.

The explanation is straightforward: Jharna is uneducated. However, what may have been a drawback has instead evolved into a system that is exceptionally successful. She has created a customised contact directory that works flawlessly for her with a few clicks and a little creativity.

Sharing the video, Verma wrote, “Not literate, but truly smart. Real life skills matter”. The clip quickly gained traction, with users praising Jharna’s ingenuity and pointing out how intelligence often shows up in everyday problem-solving rather than formal education.

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While some viewers described the hack as "genius," others said it served as a warning that digital tools may be creatively and profoundly personalised. Jharna's emoji-coded contact list conveys a distinct message in a society that frequently confuses literacy with aptitude, one in which ingenuity subtly modifies the norm. Sometimes all it takes to demonstrate that intelligence isn't always shown in words is a few well placed emojis.