For the first time, Nepal has opened its ambassadorial recruitment to the public, moving to a merit-based system. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is inviting qualified Nepali citizens to apply for key diplomatic posts by June 5.

A Historic Shift in Diplomatic Appointments

In a landmark departure from tradition, Nepal has officially opened its ambassadorial recruitment process to the public, moving toward a competitive, merit-based system for its most prestigious diplomatic postings. For the first time in history, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is inviting qualified Nepali citizens to apply for these key roles, signalling a commitment to transparency and professionalism in international representation.

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The Ministry announced that interested and eligible Nepali citizens can apply for ambassadorial positions until June 5. The notice also details the guidelines outlining qualifications, eligibility conditions, and the scope of responsibilities for the post.

Core Eligibility and Requirements

According to the ministry, applicants must be at least 35 years old and must have completed a minimum of a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. While higher academic qualifications and professional experience will be considered advantageous, the ministry has made it mandatory for candidates to have a good command of the English language, given the nature of diplomatic communication and international engagement.

The Appointment Process Explained

The ministry clarified that applications will be screened internally before being forwarded to the Council of Ministers. The Cabinet will make recommendations based on merit, after which the nominees will go through parliamentary hearings. Final appointments will be made by the President following parliamentary approval and agreement from the host country.

Once appointed, "ambassadors will be required to sign performance agreements with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before assuming their diplomatic responsibilities abroad." The entire process will be conducted under the "Ambassador Appointment Guidelines, 2018," which have been amended in 2021 and 2022.

Strict Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria also require that applicants must be Nepali citizens with no record of dismissal from public service that would make them ineligible for future government roles. As per the Ministry's notice, the applicants must not have been convicted of corruption or any criminal offence involving moral turpitude, and they must not hold permanent or temporary residency in any foreign country.

The ministry has also emphasised that candidates must know Nepal's foreign policy and international relations, alongside mandatory proficiency in English, which is considered essential for diplomatic work. In addition, individuals who have previously held foreign salaried positions must have completed at least ten years since leaving such employment.

Preferred Qualifications and Application Process

The ministry further stated that preference will be given to candidates with advanced academic qualifications in fields such as international relations, political science, law, economics, or public administration, as well as those with leadership experience in government, diplomatic service, or the corporate sector. Knowledge of the language of the proposed host country will be considered an added advantage.

Applicants may submit their forms through the ministry's website or directly at the minister's secretariat, including detailed personal information. The ministry will prepare a shortlist for Cabinet consideration, after which the final nominees will undergo parliamentary hearings before formal appointment by the President. (ANI)