    Caught on camera: Gunman opens fire on Route 4 near Israel's Ashdod; one dead, attacker neutralized (WATCH)

    Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a tragic shooting incident on Route 4, close to Israel's Ashdod on Tuesday, left one man dead and four others injured, prompting a swift response from law enforcement.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 5:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, a tragic shooting incident on Route 4, close to Israel's Ashdod on Tuesday, left one man dead and four others injured, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. The harrowing event unfolded around midday when a man in his thirties was shot and killed while driving near the Yavne interchange. Eyewitnesses captured the chaos on their mobile devices, illustrating the panic and danger of the situation as it developed.

    According to witnesses, the assailant opened fire indiscriminately at southbound vehicles on Route 4. The barrage of gunfire sent shockwaves through the area, as drivers scrambled for safety amid the hail of bullets. The gunman, whose identity has not yet been released, continued his reckless assault, targeting additional cars as he sped along the busy highway.

    The situation escalated further when the attacker drove through the Yavne interchange, maintaining his aggressive firing, which caused widespread panic among commuters. One witness described the scene as chaotic, with vehicles swerving and drivers attempting to escape the line of fire.

    In the midst of the chaos, several individuals sustained injuries. Among the victims was a medic who had stopped to assist those wounded in the initial gunfire. Tragically, this medic was injured when another vehicle collided with him while he was providing aid. A civilian, who suffered moderate injuries, managed to flee the scene and sought refuge at the Nir Galim junction, illustrating the desperate measures individuals took to escape the violence.

    Emergency services quickly arrived at the scene, deploying ambulances and first responders to assist the injured and control the situation. The authorities worked diligently to clear the road, allowing normal traffic flow to resume as soon as it was safe.

    As the assailant continued his reckless drive northward, he encountered a traffic police roadblock at the Holot interchange. Officers were prepared for such an eventuality and swiftly responded to neutralize the attacker, effectively bringing the violent episode to an end. Fortunately, the timely intervention of law enforcement prevented further tragedy.

