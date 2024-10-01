Catastrophe in Thailand: Bus fire kills over 20 students; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

It is reportedly said that the bus was on an educational trip organised from Uthai Thani province, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Bangkok. Along with the students, six teachers were also on board the bus, although their intended destination has not yet been disclosed.

In a devastating incident in Thailand, a bus carrying as many as 44 students caught fire, resulting in the deaths of at least 25 children. The incident took place around 12:30 PM local time on Phahon Yothin Road, near the Zeer Rangsit shopping mall in Khu Khot. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, and more casualties are feared as the situation develops.

It is reportedly said that the bus was on an educational trip organised from Uthai Thani province, located approximately 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Bangkok. Along with the students, six teachers were also on board the bus, although their intended destination has not yet been disclosed.

As authorities responded to the scene, they were unable to confirm the total number of deceased or injured. However, reports indicate that 16 students and three teachers were hospitalised for treatment, with officials closely monitoring their conditions.

Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit said that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of this tragic incident. The government has expressed deep concern over the safety of school transportation and will likely implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expressed his condolences to the victims' families, acknowledging the profound loss experienced by the community. The government has promised to provide support and assistance to those affected by this tragedy.

