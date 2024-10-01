Operation 'Northern Arrows': Israel's 'targeted ground raids' on Hezbollah in Lebanon caught on camera (WATCH)

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel initiated "targeted ground raids" in southern Lebanon on Monday night, directly engaging Hezbollah forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out these raids based on precise intelligence aimed at Hezbollah targets and infrastructure, which they claim pose an imminent threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. The operation, named "Northern Arrows," was captured on video, showcasing the intensity of the military action as Israeli forces moved into Lebanese villages close to the border.

The IDF released a statement via X (formerly Twitter), confirming that these operations took place in villages near the Israeli-Lebanese border. The footage revealed the careful coordination between Israeli ground forces and artillery units, supported by Israeli Air Force strikes, hitting Hezbollah installations within these villages.

"In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

"The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," it added.

"These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the statement concluded.

The raids are seen as a continuation of Israel’s broader military campaign, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. Despite international appeals from the United States, European Union, and Arab powers for a ceasefire, Israel appears to be expanding its military operations into Lebanon, even as the conflict with Hamas in Gaza remains at a stalemate.

Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese residents, through an Arabic-language broadcast, to avoid moving vehicles in the region due to the ongoing intense battles. Hezbollah militants, the IDF claims, have been using civilians as human shields in their operations.

"Urgent warning to the residents of South Lebanon. Heavy fighting is taking place in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah elements using the civilian environment and the population as human shields to launch attacks. For your personal safety, we ask you not to move vehicles from the northern region to the southern region of the Litani River. This warning is in effect until further notice," he said.

The IDF’s ground maneuvers into Lebanon appear to be focused on disrupting Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in key border villages. These strategic raids are designed to destroy terrorist infrastructure and diminish Hezbollah’s ability to continue launching attacks on northern Israel. Airstrikes have continued across southern Lebanon.

The international community remains on edge as the conflict intensifies. Calls for a ceasefire have so far gone unanswered, with Israel determined to press forward with its military strategy. The IDF’s ground operations in southern Lebanon underscores the growing complexity of the war, which has now spread beyond Gaza to the wider region.

