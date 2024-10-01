Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Operation 'Northern Arrows': Israel's 'targeted ground raids' on Hezbollah in Lebanon caught on camera (WATCH)

    In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel initiated "targeted ground raids" in southern Lebanon on Monday night, directly engaging Hezbollah forces.

    Operation 'Northern Arrows': Israel's 'targeted ground raids' on Hezbollah in Lebanon caught on camera (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 1, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 1, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

    In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israel initiated "targeted ground raids" in southern Lebanon on Monday night, directly engaging Hezbollah forces. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) carried out these raids based on precise intelligence aimed at Hezbollah targets and infrastructure, which they claim pose an imminent threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel. The operation, named "Northern Arrows," was captured on video, showcasing the intensity of the military action as Israeli forces moved into Lebanese villages close to the border.

    The IDF released a statement via X (formerly Twitter), confirming that these operations took place in villages near the Israeli-Lebanese border. The footage revealed the careful coordination between Israeli ground forces and artillery units, supported by Israeli Air Force strikes, hitting Hezbollah installations within these villages.

    "In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the IDF said in a statement.

    "The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," it added.

    "These operations were approved and carried out in accordance with the decision of the political echelon. Operation “Northern Arrows” will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to combat in Gaza and in other arenas. The IDF is continuing to operate to achieve the goals of the war and is doing everything necessary to defend the citizens of Israel and return the citizens of northern Israel to their homes," the statement concluded.

    The raids are seen as a continuation of Israel’s broader military campaign, following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday. Despite international appeals from the United States, European Union, and Arab powers for a ceasefire, Israel appears to be expanding its military operations into Lebanon, even as the conflict with Hamas in Gaza remains at a stalemate.

    Meanwhile, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese residents, through an Arabic-language broadcast, to avoid moving vehicles in the region due to the ongoing intense battles. Hezbollah militants, the IDF claims, have been using civilians as human shields in their operations.

    "Urgent warning to the residents of South Lebanon. Heavy fighting is taking place in southern Lebanon, with Hezbollah elements using the civilian environment and the population as human shields to launch attacks. For your personal safety, we ask you not to move vehicles from the northern region to the southern region of the Litani River. This warning is in effect until further notice," he said.

    The IDF’s ground maneuvers into Lebanon appear to be focused on disrupting Hezbollah’s operational capabilities in key border villages. These strategic raids are designed to destroy terrorist infrastructure and diminish Hezbollah’s ability to continue launching attacks on northern Israel. Airstrikes have continued across southern Lebanon.

    The international community remains on edge as the conflict intensifies. Calls for a ceasefire have so far gone unanswered, with Israel determined to press forward with its military strategy. The IDF’s ground operations in southern Lebanon underscores the growing complexity of the war, which has now spread beyond Gaza to the wider region.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Fear of unknown men': Outrage after fugitive preacher Zakir Naik gets VIP security cover in Pakistan (WATCH) shk

    'Fear of unknown men': Outrage after fugitive preacher Zakir Naik gets VIP security cover in Pakistan (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Radio journalist Rishi Nagar survives attack by alleged Khalistanis in Calgary (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Radio journalist Rishi Nagar survives attack by alleged Khalistanis in Calgary (WATCH)

    ELIMINATED! Hezbollah rockets commander killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut, says IDF shk

    ELIMINATED! Hezbollah rockets commander killed in Israeli airstrike in Beirut, says IDF

    'Turned Palestine into gas chamber:' Mehbooba Mufti slams Netanyahu as 'Biggest Terrorist' post-Hitler (WATCH) shk

    'Turned Palestine into gas chamber:' Mehbooba Mufti slams Netanyahu as 'Biggest Terrorist' post-Hitler (WATCH)

    Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we're part of AI-driven world, adds proof lies in the Bible

    Are we living in a simulation? Scientist claims we're part of AI-driven world, adds proof lies in the Bible

    Recent Stories

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka dmn

    Supreme Court raps ED over gold smuggling case handling during plea transfer trial from Kerala to Karnataka

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 5: Bangladesh dismissed for 146, India need 95 runs for victory

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend waastes crucial time searching for online remedies AJR

    Woman dies from excessive bleeding after sex; boyfriend wastes crucial time searching for online remedies

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn't the most talented" RTM

    Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her 'Dream debut' with SRK: "I wasn’t the most talented"

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH) shk

    SPECTACULAR! Convoy of 71 Lamborghinis on streets of Mussoorie leaves onlookers in awe (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon