    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau faces backlash for equating Hindu Swastika with Nazi symbol

    Trudeau's recent statement, where he equated the Nazi symbol of hate, the "hakenkreuz," with the Hindu Swastika, has drawn criticism and accusations of spreading divisiveness. This is not the first instance of Trudeau facing scrutiny; previously, he faced criticism for welcoming a Nazi war criminal into the Canadian Parliament.

    First Published Nov 5, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent actions and comments have ignited controversy and raised concerns about his statements and associations, particularly in relation to the Hindu community and international diplomacy.

    Trudeau's recent statement, where he equated the Nazi symbol of hate, the "hakenkreuz," with the Hindu Swastika, has drawn criticism and accusations of spreading divisiveness. In a tweet, Trudeau said, "When we see or hear hateful language and imagery, we must condemn it. The display of a swastika by an individual on Parliament Hill is unacceptable. Canadians have the right to assemble peacefully – but we cannot tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia, or hate of any kind."

    This is not the first instance of Trudeau facing scrutiny; previously, he faced criticism for welcoming a Nazi war criminal into the Canadian Parliament. Additionally, he has been accused of making unsubstantiated allegations against India, seemingly in support of Khalistani terrorists, which has provided a platform for anti-India voices to target Indian diplomats and the embassy.

    Canadian Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre strongly criticized Trudeau, alleging that the Prime Minister personally met and honored a veteran who had fought for the Nazis during World War II. Poilievre characterized this as an "appalling error in judgment" and emphasized that Trudeau's personal protocol office is responsible for vetting guests and programming for state visits.

    A significant controversy emerged when Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old Ukrainian immigrant, was recognized as a war hero in Canada's House of Commons during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit. The House speaker, Anthony Rota, hailed Hunka as a "Ukrainian Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians" and as "a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero," which led to a standing ovation in the House.

    Subsequently, Speaker Rota apologized for characterizing Hunka as a "Ukrainian hero," expressing regret for the decision and taking responsibility for the perceived oversight.

