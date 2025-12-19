Deadly attacks at Taipei metro stations reportedly leaves 3 dead and several injured. Smoke bombs, petrol bombs, and knife assaults cause panic during evening rush hour; suspect also dies after falling from building.

A series of violent attacks at two metro stations in Taiwan's Taipei city reportedly left three dead and several injured on Friday evening, sparking panic during the evening rush hour. Taiwanese authorities confirmed that a suspect involved in the attacks also died after falling from a building while trying to evade police.

Chaos Erupts at Taipei Main Station

The violence began around 5:24 p.m. when a 27-year-old suspect, identified as Zhang Wen, threw a smoke bomb outside the M8 exit of the Bannan MRT line. The loud explosion and thick acrid smoke caused commuters to flee in panic, mistaking it for a fire.

According to reports, the suspect then moved to the nearby M7 exit and entered the underground concourse. There, he ignited a petrol bomb outside a coffee shop and threw additional smoke bombs, triggering further chaos.

Witnesses recalled the suspect wore a professional gas mask throughout the attacks, making the scene even more terrifying. Smoke quickly spread onto the Bannan line platform, prompting Taipei Metro to activate emergency protocols, including skipping station stops and broadcasting evacuation instructions.

During the attack, 57-year-old Yu, a man who attempted to stop Zhang, was stabbed in the back and later pronounced dead at the hospital. Other commuters suffered injuries, including smoke inhalation and blunt force trauma.

Knife Attacks Continue Near Zhongshan Station

Approximately 20 minutes later, Zhang reportedly carried out further random knife attacks near Zhongshan MRT station, injuring four to five pedestrians. He then ran into the Eslite Nanxi shopping complex, where police eventually surrounded him. In an apparent attempt to escape arrest, the suspect fell from an upper floor and died at the scene.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai confirmed that the suspect was in cardiac arrest after the fall, and authorities were investigating the motive. Zhang was reportedly wanted by the local prosecutor’s office for obstructing military service.

Authorities Respond, Urge Calm

Following the attacks, President Lai Ching-te urged citizens to remain calm and follow instructions from law enforcement. He also asked the public to report any suspicious situations immediately.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an confirmed that MRT services have now resumed normal operations but reassured citizens that security patrols across the metro system remain heightened. He also promised that further information would be released as soon as it becomes available.