Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar in New Delhi to review and strengthen bilateral ties. Discussions focused on boosting cooperation in trade, investment, security, energy, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Canadian Foreign Minister's Engagements in New Delhi

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral ties across trade, investment, security, energy, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

In a post on X following her meeting with PM Modi, Anand said India and Canada had enormous potential to build a more prosperous future together, highlighting opportunities to advance their strategic partnership. “Canada and India have enormous potential to shape a more prosperous future, together. I had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister @narendramodi in New Delhi today to discuss our strategic partnership and the opportunities ahead for trade, investment and security,” Anand said.

She noted that nearly 80 years of diplomatic relations had been strengthened by generations of families, students and entrepreneurs who had brought the two countries closer. Anand also highlighted the recent high-level engagements between the two countries, including Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India earlier this year and the ongoing Team Canada Trade Mission, expressing hope that renewed engagement would translate into lasting opportunities.

Discussions with EAM Jaishankar

In a separate post, Anand said she was encouraged by the progress made since her meeting with Jaishankar in New Delhi a year ago, particularly in trade negotiations and cooperation in energy, innovation and security. "Exactly one year ago, in New Delhi, I met my Indian counterpart,@DrSJaishankar, to establish a common roadmap for relations between Canada and India. Returning today, I am encouraged by the progress made, whether in trade negotiations or in strengthening our cooperation on energy, innovation, and security. The importance of this relationship rests on what our two countries can accomplish together. As the international order undergoes profound changes, strengthening ties between Canada and India offers us the opportunity to build a more prosperous future and to contribute to a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," she said.

Jaishankar also met his Canadian counterpart to review progress in bilateral ties across trade and investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.

Renewed Momentum in Bilateral Ties

The meetings come amid renewed diplomatic engagement between New Delhi and Ottawa following a period of strained relations. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held a telephone conversation and agreed to build on the positive momentum in bilateral ties, focusing on trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people exchanges.

Both countries are also working towards concluding negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to expand trade and investment opportunities. Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu is leading a delegation of approximately 300 representatives to India to explore business opportunities across key sectors. (ANI)