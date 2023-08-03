Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie to split after 18 years of marriage; Check emotional post

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie on announced their separation after 18 years of marriage. The couple openly discussed past relationship challenges and had been seen less frequently together in public in recent years.

    First Published Aug 3, 2023, 9:32 AM IST

    After 18 years of marriage, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie announced their separation on Wednesday. In a post on Instagram, the prime minister said “after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate."

    The couple "signed a legal separation agreement," according to a statement from the Prime Minister's office. Taking to Instagram, he wrote:  “Hi everyone, Justin and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate. As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build. For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy. Thank you."

    The PM's office stated that the public may anticipate seeing them and their three children together in the future as "they remain a close family" and both parents will be a "constant presence in their children's lives." They asked for privacy ahead of a family vacation scheduled for next week.

    Trudeau and his wife, a former entertainment reporter, were childhood friends and reconnected in 2003 while co-hosting a charity ball. They soon started dating and married in 2005 in Montreal. 

    Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, got married in May 2005. Ten years later, Trudeau became prime minister, landing the sharply-dressed couple in world media's spotlight. They have three children together: Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

    Since the late Pierre Trudeau, who separated from Margaret Trudeau and later had a divorce in 1984 during his final months in office, this is the first separation for a Canadian prime minister.

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2023, 9:32 AM IST
