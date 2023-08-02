Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years

    The body of a mountain climber missing for 37 years was found in a melting glacier in the Swiss Alps, highlighting the impact of climate change on alpine regions.

    Melting glacier in Swiss alps reveals missing climber's body after 37 years snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 2, 2023, 3:10 PM IST

    A shocking discovery was made by climbers hiking along the Theodul Glacier in Zermatt, Switzerland, on July 12. The melting glacier revealed the remains of a mountain climber who had gone missing 37 years ago. The body was sent to the forensic medicine unit at Valais Hospital in Sion, where a DNA analysis confirmed that it belonged to a 38-year-old German climber who had disappeared on the mountain in 1986.

    The police released a statement confirming the identity of the missing climber, but they did not provide further details about the circumstances of his death. However, they did publish a photograph of a long hiking boot and crampons emerging from the ice, which had belonged to the deceased.

    "DNA analysis enabled the identification of a mountain climber who had been missing since 1986. In September 1986, a German climber, who was 38 at the time, had been reported missing after not returning from a hike," the police said in a statement. 

    "The receding glaciers are increasingly bringing in mountaineers, whose disappearance was reported decades ago," the officials added.

    The Theodul glacier, like many others in the region, has shown a marked retreat in recent years, leading to the revealing of long-lost artifacts and remains. This is not the first time such a discovery has occurred.

    Last year, the wreckage of a plane that had crashed in 1968 was exposed by the melting ice of the Aletsch glacier. In 2015, the remains of two young Japanese climbers who had gone missing during a 1970 snowstorm on the Matterhorn were found, and their identities were confirmed through DNA testing. In 2014, the body of British climber Jonathan Conville, missing since 1979 on the Matterhorn, was also discovered by a helicopter pilot.

    The retreating glaciers serve as a reminder of the profound impact of climate change on the environment and how it is reshaping the landscape and exposing the past.

    Last Updated Aug 2, 2023, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Gigantic Russian cat as tall as a 4-year-old child captivates social media with its size and charm snt

    WATCH: Gigantic Russian cat as tall as a 4-year-old child captivates social media with its size and charm

    Torture sexual assault in Kherson camps Report reveals genocide-like atrocities on Ukrainian detainees snt

    Torture, sexual assault in Kherson camps: Report reveals genocide-like atrocities on Ukrainian detainees

    Shocking Illegal medical lab found in California warehouse handling dangerous viruses including COVID-19 snt

    Shocking! Illegal medical lab found in California warehouse handling dangerous viruses including COVID-19

    WATCH Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral snt

    WATCH: Bride walks down flooded aisle after Typhoon Doksuri in Philippines; video goes viral

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections gcw

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted for trying to overturn 2020 Elections

    Recent Stories

    Pickles 5 health benefits of tangy superfood gcw eai

    Pickles: 5 health benefits of tangy superfood

    Explained Why IAF sent Tejas to patrol India's northern border

    Explained: Why IAF sent Tejas to patrol India's northern border

    Football Copa Libertadores: Marcelo in tears after tackle breaks Luciano Sanchez's leg into two (WATCH) osf

    Copa Libertadores: Marcelo in tears after tackle breaks Luciano Sanchez's leg into two (WATCH)

    Deploy additional force CCTVs ensure no hate speech Supreme Court amid Haryana violence gcw

    Deploy additional force, CCTVs; ensure no hate speech: SC on protests over Haryana violence

    Apple iPhone 15 series update New leaks reveal key changes features design gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 series update: New leaks reveal key changes, features & design

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon