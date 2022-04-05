Bucha incident "just one" of numerous crimes by Russian military: Zelenskyy tells UNSC

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated on Tuesday that the Bucha massacre was "just one" of numerous crimes the Russian military has committed across the cities of the East European country. While addressing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in his first address since Russia invaded Ukraine last month, Zelenskyy stated that Russian troops killed "everyone who served our country."

Regarding Russia's claims that the images of killings in Bucha were faked and part of the Ukrainian forces' "propaganda" campaign, Zelenskyy stated that it is 2022, and they have conclusive evidence, including satellite photos verifying the executions.

The Ukrainian President demanded unrestricted access to journalists to ensure that Russia "does not get away" with the crime. He asked for "accountability" for the Russian crimes at the United Nations Security Council.

Zelenskyy told the Council that people were murdered in their flats and homes. For their amusement, he added that civilians were crushed by tanks while sitting in their cars in the middle of the road.

The President encouraged the international body to act and reform its system that provides the security council's permanent member, Russia, a veto, stating that everything must be done to ensure the UNSC functions effectively.

Zelenskyy added that Moscow attempted to make Ukraine "silent slaves."

Also Read: Russia slams US for meddling in Pakistan’s internal affairs, says Imran Khan paying price for visiting Moscow

Also Read: Russia-Ukraine war: Know about countries' position on fossil fuel sanctions

Also Read: 'Unbearable scenes': Macron on Russian troop's atrocities, support new sanctions