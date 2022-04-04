Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Unbearable scenes': Macron on Russian troop's atrocities, support new sanctions

    Emmanuel Macron stated the scenes are unbearable. International justice must be effective. 
     

    Unbearable scenes: Macron on Russian troop's atrocities, support new sanctions - adt
    Paris, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:22 PM IST

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday stated that he supports the new sanctions against Russia after claims that Russian troops committed atrocities against Ukrainians in Bucha, a town outside of Kyiv.

    There are evident indications of war crimes, as per Macron, and Russian troops were present in Bucha. He stated to the France Inter broadcaster post the discovery of mass graves and hundreds of dead people northwest of Kyiv. 

    He added that the scenes are unbearable. International justice must be effective. The perpetrators of these crimes must face the consequences.

    Local officials stated they were forced to dig communal graves to bury the dead gathering in the streets, including those who were discovered with their wrists bound behind their backs.

    Macron asked for progress on more European Union penalties, which he claimed might target Russia's oil and coal industries.

    Macron stated that what happened in Bucha accounts for a new round of sanctions and extreme clear measures necessary. He added that France would coordinate such actions with its EU partners in the coming days, particularly with Germany. 

    Targeting the oil and coal industries, as per Macron, would be 'particularly' painful for Russia.

    Macron added that the EU could impose additional sanctions against Russian individuals.

