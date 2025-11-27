A British tourist’s visit to Lahore’s iconic Badshahi Mosque for a serene sunset took a distressing turn when she was allegedly grabbed, touched, and relentlessly followed by groups of men - an ordeal she described as “possibly the worst experience.”

A British tourist’s visit to Lahore’s iconic Badshahi Mosque for a serene sunset took a distressing turn when she was allegedly grabbed, touched, and relentlessly followed by groups of men - an ordeal she described as “possibly the worst experience I have ever had visiting a tourist site.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The woman, a British content creator identified as Molly, recorded the troubling encounter during what was meant to be a peaceful tour of one of Pakistan’s most celebrated heritage monuments. In her video, Molly is seen visibly shaken as a crowd trails behind her inside the mosque complex.

“I am not going to lie to you but this is possibly the worst experience I have ever had visiting a tourist site,” she says in the clip. “I want to just show you the amount of people following me around the green Badshahi Mosque. We have come at sunset and it’s quite intense. They do not leave you alone. We have been grabbed, people are taking photos without asking and to be honest it’s just quite frustrating because this is so beautiful and it just kind of ruined the experience for me.”

The video then shifts to her partner, who can be heard saying, “I actually don't mind but when Molly gets touched, people are grabbing, it's harassing. I mean 50 men following a woman—relax, calm down. I will give you a photo but then leave me alone,” he says.

Scroll to load tweet…

Molly further explains how overwhelming the situation became: “It’s very relentless as well, I get surrounded.”

The incident has sparked conversations online about tourist safety, crowd control at historical sites, and the persistent problem of harassment faced by women at public places.