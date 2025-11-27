Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh co-chaired the 3rd India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue, noting that as two democracies in the Indo-Pacific, they have a shared vision on maritime cooperation and common values for sustained ties.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday noted that as two democracies in the Indo-Pacific, both India and Indonesia can lay foundation for cooperation. Singh, while Co-Chairing the Third India-Indonesia Defence Ministers' Dialogue with Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, noted that both nations adopted shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

"I'm very happy to meet you here and welcome you to India for this third India-Indonesia defence ministers dialogue. India and Indonesia share civilizational ties which go back thousands of years. India and Indonesia are maritime neighbors sharing the historical, cultural, civilizational, and the historical linkages. Values of pluralism, inclusiveness, and the rule of law are common to both our countries, and these shared values have given direction to our contemporary relations. As two leading democracies in Asia, we share many commonalities that help lay the foundation of sustained defence, trade, cultural and diplomatic cooperation," he said.

Shared Vision on Maritime Cooperation

Singh noted the growing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral arena between both nations. "In recent times, the comprehensive strategic partnership between our countries is characterized by growing cooperation in bilateral and multilateral arena, including frequent high-level interactions. Both India and Indonesia adopted shared vision on maritime cooperation in the Indo-Pacific between India and Indonesia," he said.

Key Milestones in Defence Ties

He noted that during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Indonesia, both countries signed an agreement which enhanced defence cooperation between both nations. "During visit of our Prime Minister to Indonesia in May 2018, as well as the signing of the enhanced agreement on defence cooperation, by frequent meetings with His Excellency Prabowo Subianto as defence minister, further strengthened both our countries' commitment to augment defence cooperation," he said.

Singh was all praises for the 352-member band and marching contingent display from Indonesian Military Academy during India's Republic Day celebrations, which Subianto attended as the Chief Guest. "A state visit of President Prabowo Subianto to India from 23 to 26 January 2025, during which he was also chief guest of our Republic Day parade, has infused fresh impetus to India-Indonesia relations with a renewed focus in defence and security. I must add the colorful and spirited 352-member band and marching contingent display from Indonesian Military Academy captivated us all with their splendid march past," he added.

A Foundation of Regional Security

Singh said that India-Indonesia ties have flourished through the years and they share the foundation of regional security. "Through the decades, our defence ties have flourished, built on the foundation of the mutual commitment to regional security. Today serves as a testament to the growing strength of our defence cooperation, which is an important pillar of our cooperation," he said.

Deepening Bilateral Cooperation

Singh said that he looked forward to further discuss frankly on deepening the bilateral ties. "Excellency, during the deliberations today, I look forward to have free and frank exchange of views to further deepen and our bilateral defence cooperation," he said.

The Ministry of Defence on Wednesday had said that the two ministers will review regional security developments, discuss multilateral issues and explore new areas to deepen bilateral defence cooperation during the dialogue. (ANI)