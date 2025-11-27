A video from Sumatra shows a researcher crying tears of joy after witnessing the Rafflesia hasseltii bloom in the wild. A team of scientists and spent 13 years searching for the flower, which is one of the world’s most elusive species.

A team of scientists from the UK and Indonesia has discovered a rare Rafflesia hasseltii in a rainforest in West Sumatra. Indonesian botanist Septian Andriki and Chris Thorogood, deputy director of the University of Oxford Botanic Garden, trekked through dense rainforest for nearly a full day to find the plant, which had not been seen in the wild for more than ten years.

Andriki broke down in tears when they finally located it, telling the BBC it had been '13 years of waiting'.

The touching video from the rainforests of Sumatra has gone viral, showing researcher Andriki crying happy tears after witnessing one of the world’s rarest flowers bloom in front of him. And for Dr Chris Thorogood, the biologist from the University of Oxford’s Botanic Garden and Arboretum, the moment marked the end of a 13-year search.

A long and emotional search in the wild

Thorogood and Indonesian field expert Septian Andriki spent years trekking through dense, remote, and tiger-patrolled forests in Indonesia. Their goal was simple but almost impossible: to see a Rafflesia hasseltii flower bloom in the wild.

The Rafflesia hasseltii is so elusive that locals often joke that tigers see it more often than humans do. The plant grows hidden under the forest floor for long periods. When it finally blooms, it opens for only a few days before collapsing.

Because of this, catching it at the exact moment it opens is considered one of the rarest sights in nature.

The moment caught on camera

Their journey was shared in a now-viral Instagram post. In the clip, the massive reddish flower slowly begins to open under the cover of night. Thorogood stands in silence as the thick petals unfurl one by one.

Overwhelmed with emotion, he can be seen crying as the bloom reveals itself. It was the moment he had waited more than a decade to witness.

“For him, it was not just science. It was a dream,” said those familiar with his work.

The mystery of Rafflesia hasseltii

Rafflesia hasseltii belongs to the unusual 'corpse flower' family, known for their huge size and strong smell. The plant has no roots, no leaves and no stem. Instead, it hides inside vines and emerges only when it is ready to bloom. Its bright red flower can be as large as a serving dish and looks almost otherworldly. But its life is extremely fragile. Even slight changes in temperature or environment can stop it from blooming.

The significance of documenting the bloom

These flowers are among the most endangered plants in the world. Many species are close to disappearing because of habitat loss and their delicate lifecycles. Documenting a bloom helps scientists understand how to protect them and how they survive in the wild.

The video captured by Thorogood and Andriki is not only scientifically important but also a rare record of something very few people will ever see.

A moment of joy after years of work

For the two researchers, the moment in the jungle was the emotional reward for years of hope, effort and patience. After 13 years of searching, the flower finally opened before their eyes.

Their discovery is now inspiring admiration across the world and bringing attention to the urgent need to protect these extraordinary plants.