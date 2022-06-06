Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Britain PM Boris Johnson to face confidence vote over 'partygate' scandal

    More than 40 MPs publicly demanded Johnson's resignation as party leader following the scandal of COVID law-breaking parties dubbed partygate during his premiership at Downing Street, an issue that has remained in the spotlight since the scathing findings of leadership failures in an inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray.

    London, First Published Jun 6, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will face a confidence vote by MPs in the ruling Conservative Party later on Monday, according to Graham Brady, head of the 1922 Committee. "The threshold of 15% of the parliamentary party demanding a vote of confidence in the Conservative Party's leader has been exceeded," he wrote to Conservative legislators in a message.

    "According to the regulations, a ballot will be held today, Monday, June 6th, between 1800 and 2000 (details to be verified). The votes will be counted soon following that. An announcement will be made at a later date," he added. Brady stated that the vote will take place on Monday between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (1700-1900 GMT).

    Analysts believe Johnson, 57, will win such a vote, but it will be a setback for his leadership.

    More than 40 MPs publicly demanded Johnson's resignation as party leader following the scandal of COVID law-breaking parties dubbed partygate during his premiership at Downing Street, an issue that has remained in the spotlight since the scathing findings of leadership failures in an inquiry by top civil servant Sue Gray. The report, which was released following a Scotland Yard investigation that resulted in Johnson and his wife Carrie being fined for a lockdown-violating birthday party in the Cabinet Room of Downing Street in June 2020, exposed parties and misconduct within government offices during the 2020-2021 coronavirus lockdowns.

    Johnson came to Parliament to restate his prior apologies, stating he accepted full responsibility for what occurred while he was in charge. However, aside from the Opposition, there has been a rising push for him to resign.

    For Johnson to be ousted, a majority of Conservative legislators, or 180, would have to vote against him, something some Conservatives believe will be tough to do. If enacted, a leadership election would be held to determine his replacement.

    Johnson and his administration have pushed MPs to move on since the release of the devastating report into the so-called "partygate" incident, which detailed fights and alcohol-induced vomiting during lockdown-breaking parties at his Downing Street office and mansion.

