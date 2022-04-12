Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UK PM Boris Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak fined for breaking COVID lockdown rules

    Police have been examining 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal investigation revealed that Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending a couple of them.

    London, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 6:55 PM IST

    A government statement announced on Tuesday that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak will be fined for violating severe coronavirus lockdown guidelines. Police have been examining 12 gatherings at Downing Street and the Cabinet Office after an internal investigation revealed that Johnson's staff had enjoyed alcohol-fueled parties, with the British leader attending a couple of them.

    "The prime minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer have now been informed that the Metropolitan Police plan to issue them with fixed penalty notices," a government spokeswoman said. "We don't have any further information at this time, but we will keep you updated as soon as we do," the official added.

    The announcement comes after police announced they will issue more than 50 fixed penalty notices, or fines, to those who attended meetings in Johnson's offices and apartment while the city was under lockdown.  Opponents and some Conservative Party members have claimed Johnson should resign if he is fined for breaching regulations he enforced on the rest of the UK during the outbreak.

    The issue had teetered Johnson's term before Russia began a conflict in Ukraine more than a month ago, giving Britain's leaders more pressing responsibilities and removing the scandal from the limelight.

    Many people in Britain are outraged by the "partygate" scandal, which has resulted in the investigation of hundreds of lawmakers and bureaucrats on allegations that the government violated its own epidemic rules. As part of the inquiry, police distributed questionnaires to over 100 persons, including the prime minister, and interrogated witnesses.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 7:16 PM IST
