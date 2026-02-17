Russian FM Sergey Lavrov states BRICS is evolving into a global structure, attracting international interest beyond Western alliances. He highlights its economic weight surpassing the G7 and its role in a new multipolar world order.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has noted that the BRICS grouping is steadily transforming into a broad global structure attracting growing international interest, reflecting shifts in economic and political power beyond traditional Western alliances. In an exclusive interview with TV BRICS, Lavrov noted that the bloc now extends beyond Eurasia to include countries across Latin America and Africa, and is likely to expand further as new centres of influence emerge worldwide.

A Shift Towards a Multipolar World

"Many centres of rapid economic growth, financial power, and political influence have appeared, and the world is being reformatted amid competitive struggle," he said, describing the organisation as part of a wider transition towards a multipolar global order, as reported by TV BRICS.

Economic Weight Surpasses G7

Lavrov emphasised the economic weight of the grouping, stating that the combined gross domestic product of BRICS nations, measured by purchasing power parity, already surpasses that of the Group of Seven (G7). According to him, this trend underscores the increasing role of emerging economies in shaping global development agendas.

A Coordinating 'Umbrella' for Integration

He added that BRICS could evolve into a coordinating platform aligning development strategies in infrastructure, social policy, and economic cooperation across Eurasia, Africa, and Latin America. The grouping, he said, effectively acts as an "umbrella" supporting regional integration processes across continents.

Enhancing Trade and Logistics

The minister also highlighted practical cooperation projects, including initiatives connecting South Asia with Russia's Far East. Among them are plans involving the Northern Sea Route and the International North-South Transport Corridor, which aim to enhance trade connectivity and logistics efficiency.

Reflecting Demand for Alternative Platforms

Lavrov's remarks come as BRICS continues to broaden engagement with partner countries and deepen economic coordination among members, signalling a potential shift in the global institutional balance. He added that the organisation's expansion reflects demand for alternative platforms of cooperation and dialogue in an increasingly competitive and interconnected global economy. (ANI)