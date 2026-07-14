An international conference was held in Moscow under India's BRICS Chairship to strengthen cooperation in transport, trade, and technology. Experts discussed resilient supply chains, AI, and new transport corridors like the INSTC.

An international conference titled "Strengthening BRICS Connectivity: Fostering Cooperation" was held in Moscow during India's BRICS Chairship, bringing together policymakers, diplomats and experts from Russia, India, Brazil, China, South Africa, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iran and Ethiopia to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation across transport, trade, technology and resource security. The conference focused on enhancing the resilience of transport and trade corridors, securing critical supply chains and expanding technological cooperation, particularly in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

The recommendations formulated during the discussions are expected to contribute to the agenda for the upcoming BRICS Summit in September, as reported by TV BRICS.

BRICS as a New Model of Global Governance

Addressing the gathering, Victoria Panova, Head of the BRICS Expert Council-Russia, described BRICS as a key platform capable of shaping a new model of global governance. She stressed that resilient transport connectivity, diversified supply chains and independent technological ecosystems are essential for ensuring the economic security of BRICS nations. Russia's BRICS Sous-Sherpa and Ambassador-at-Large Pavel Knyazev said the grouping has evolved into a strategic partnership, guided by principles that serve not only member states but also the wider Global South. India's Deputy Chief of Mission in Russia, Nikhilesh Giri, highlighted the importance of technological collaboration among BRICS members and reiterated India's call for reforms in global institutions, including the United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Exploring New Corridors and Economic Strategies

Experts also examined the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Northern Sea Route as alternative logistics networks capable of strengthening trade resilience. Discussions further covered value-added processing of raw materials, infrastructure financing through the New Development Bank (NDB), digitalisation of ports and customs, green industrial transformation and the development of common principles for artificial intelligence.

The conference was jointly organised by the BRICS Expert Council-Russia and India's Observer Research Foundation (ORF) under the framework of the BRICS Think Tanks Council (BTTC), reaffirming the grouping's commitment to deeper economic, technological and strategic cooperation. (ANI)