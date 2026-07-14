India reiterated its clear stance on the South China Sea, backing freedom of navigation under UNCLOS and the 2016 arbitral ruling. A 14-nation coalition including the US & Japan, and the EU, also affirmed the ruling, which China rejects.

India Reiterates Stance on South China Sea

India on Tuesday said that its position on the issue concerning the South China Sea is "clear and well-known" and emphasised the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, consistent with international law as reflected in UNCLOS. Responding to media queries during the weekly press conference, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the ruling delivered by the Arbitral Tribunal ten years ago is a significant milestone and a basis for the peaceful resolution of disputes among the concerned parties.

"Regarding the issue concerning the South China Sea, our position is clear and well-known. We emphasise the importance of freedom of navigation and overflight, consistent with international law as reflected in UNCLOS (the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), as well as other lawful uses of the sea and the maintenance of unimpeded trade," he said.

"Maritime disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with UNCLOS. The ruling delivered by the Arbitral Tribunal ten years ago is a significant milestone and a basis for the peaceful resolution of disputes among the concerned parties," he added.

International Community Backs Ruling, China Rejects

July 12 marked the tenth anniversary of the award issued by the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under Annex VII to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) concerning the South China Sea.

A coalition of 14 countries, including the US and Japan on July 11 affirmed the 2016 international arbitral ruling that invalidated Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea and described them as having "no legal basis."

The joint statement was released on Sunday by Japan, Australia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, New Zealand, Philippines, Romania, Slovenia, United Kingdom, and United States of America. It reiterated their commitment to "a free and open Indo-Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and rules-based.

"The countries said the July 12, 2016 decision of the arbitral tribunal remains 'final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines' on the maritime entitlements and claims covered by the case. The countries reaffirmed the Arbitral Tribunal's decision that "there is no legal basis for China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea, including those based on 'historic rights.'"

The 14 countries urged parties to abide by the 2016 arbitral award and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue and other lawful mechanisms consistent with international law.

The European Union also on Sunday called on called on parties involved in the South China Sea dispute to fully implement the landmark 2016 arbitral ruling In a statement issued by the EU High Representative on behalf of the bloc, the European Union said the July 12, 2016, arbitral award remains "final and legally binding" on the Philippines and China and "must be respected and fully implemented by the parties involved.

China has consistently rejected the decision and has refused to recognize the ruling despite repeated calls from the Philippines and its international partners to comply with the award.

Background of the Landmark 2016 Ruling

On July 12, 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague issued a unanimous decision in the case filed by the Philippines against China. The ruling was a landmark because it was the first time an international tribunal had ruled on the legal validity of maritime claims in the South China Sea.

The most significant part of the ruling concerned China's "Nine-Dash Line," a map-based claim covering roughly 80 per cent of the South China Sea. China argued it had "historic rights" to the resources within this line.

The Tribunal concluded that there was no legal basis for China to claim historic rights to resources within the sea areas falling within the 'nine-dash line.' It ruled that any such rights were extinguished if they were incompatible with the maritime zones established by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). (ANI)